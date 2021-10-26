 Skip to main content
Class A district volleyball glance: Pius X convincing in sweep, which sets up No. 8 vs. No. 9 final
  • Updated
Lanie Brott hammered down a match-high 16 kills as No. 9 Lincoln Pius X swept Columbus 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 in an A-6 district semifinal match Tuesday.

Pius X's Madelyn Navrkal chipped in with seven kills while Adison Markowski led the match with 31 set assists. Regan Haith, who had four blocks, was a defensive force up front for the Thunderbolts. 

Pius X advances to Wednesday's district final, where it will take on No. 8 Papillion-La Vista.  

A-3 at Lincoln Southwest: Karli Symonsbergan recorded nine kills, 14 assists and three blocks for No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in the Silver Hawks' 25-19, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Lincoln Southeast. Shaylee Myers led Southwest with 13 kills, and teammate Abbie Appleget added six blocks. 

Lincoln Southwest will play Norfolk for the district title Wednesday.

A-1 at Omaha Marian: Meg Raabe had 11 kills as Omaha Marian swept Lincoln High 25-19, 25-13, 25-14. Tyrah Woods had 13 kills for the Links, who finish the season 18-15. 

A-4 at Millard South: Macy Roth had 12 kills, Abby Lottman had 19 set assists and Kinsley Ragland recorded 12 digs for Lincoln North Star in the loss to Millard South, 25-16, 25-18, 25-17. The Navigators finish the season at 14-20.

A-6 at Papillion-La Vista: No. 8 Papillion-La Vista held Lincoln Northeast in check during a convincing 25-11, 25-12, 25-12 win. Laney Songster, Tasia Sadler, Doneelah Washington and Serena Heeren each had six kills for the Rockets. Andrea Pryce had 17 set assists while Samantha Pryce had 11 digs. 

