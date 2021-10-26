Class A district volleyball glance: Pius X convincing in sweep, which sets up No. 8 vs. No. 9 final

Lanie Brott hammered down a match-high 16 kills as No. 9 Lincoln Pius X swept Columbus 25-9, 25-14, 25-18 in an A-6 district semifinal match Tuesday.

Pius X's Madelyn Navrkal chipped in with seven kills while Adison Markowski led the match with 31 set assists. Regan Haith, who had four blocks, was a defensive force up front for the Thunderbolts.

Pius X advances to Wednesday's district final, where it will take on No. 8 Papillion-La Vista.

A-3 at Lincoln Southwest: Karli Symonsbergan recorded nine kills, 14 assists and three blocks for No. 2 Lincoln Southwest in the Silver Hawks' 25-19, 25-9, 25-11 sweep of Lincoln Southeast. Shaylee Myers led Southwest with 13 kills, and teammate Abbie Appleget added six blocks.

Lincoln Southwest will play Norfolk for the district title Wednesday.

A-1 at Omaha Marian: Meg Raabe had 11 kills as Omaha Marian swept Lincoln High 25-19, 25-13, 25-14. Tyrah Woods had 13 kills for the Links, who finish the season 18-15.