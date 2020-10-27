Class A district volleyball glance: Lincoln High falls to Omaha Westside in five-set thriller

Lincoln High dropped a five-set thriller to Omaha Westside 22-25, 25-16, 25-27, 25-13, 15-8 in a solid effort from the Links on Tuesday in A-2 district play at Papillion-La Vista South High School.

Kyndal Hudson had 18 kills and Paige Christophersen recorded 35 set assists for Lincoln High. The Links (15-15) had nine ace serves as a team.

Omaha Westside moves on to face No. 2 Papillion-La Vista South (26-5) Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A-5 at Millard West: Omaha Marian defeated Lincoln North Star 25-12, 25-13 in the first two sets before North Star made it a contest in the third but ultimately fell short 25-23 in the three-set sweep.

Westside will face No. 6 Millard West Wednesday at 6 p.m.

A-6 at Lincoln Southwest: The No. 5 Silver Hawks picked up their 20th victory of the season Tuesday by sweeping Lincoln Northeast 25-20, 25-10, 25-13 at Lincoln Southwest. Southwest previously defeated the Rockets 25-9, 25-9 on Oct. 6.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0