Championship Saturday: What to watch for in each state volleyball title game

12 teams battle for six state volleyball crowns, beginning at 9 a.m. and rolling all day (and night) at the Devaney Sports Center.
Here's a closer look at each one.
A, Papillion-La Vista South vs. Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.
The No. 3 Warriors are the new kid on the block, but do they have what it takes to beat the defending champions in the No. 2 Titans? Destiny Ndam-Simpson has 36 kills in the state tournament so far to lead Westside. But the Papio South duo of Lauren Medeck and Stella Adeyemi have been equally as good and have played in a state final already in their careers.
B, Elkhorn North vs. Omaha Skutt, 5 p.m.
It is the showdown that the state has been waiting for. Can the No. 1 SkyHawks win their record eighth straight state championship? Or will the No. 2 Wolves finally break the streak? It certainly feels like this could finally be the year with this Elkhorn North team as stacked as it is. But Morgan Burke and company may have the answers to stave off another challenger to the Skutt throne.
C-1, Gothenburg (33-3) vs. Grand Island CC (31-2), 3 p.m.
It’s old school versus new school in C-2. No. 2 Grand Island Central Catholic has played like it is on a mission to win its first title in three years. But the No. 6 Swedes are looking to make the most out of their first trip in school history to the finals. It will be the first time these two have played this season.
C-2, Lincoln Lutheran (39-0) vs. Archbishop Bergan (33-4), 1 p.m.
It’s pretty simple for top-ranked Lutheran. A win would mean two consecutive titles for the first time in school history and cap off an undefeated season. On the other hand, the Knights have experience playing in the big game, too, after finishing second in D-1 last season. Lutheran won the only meeting between the two teams this year.
D-1, Norfolk Catholic (30-4) vs. Hartington CC (26-10), 11 a.m.
The Cinderella of the tournament, No. 7-ranked Hartington CC, will play in its first state final in four years. Hartington CC beat Norfolk Catholic earlier this season, but the Knights have consistently been the best team in D-1.
D-2, Howells-Dodge (28-4) vs. Overton (30-4), 9 a.m.
These two teams have been at the top of the class all season. Howells-Dodge is looking for its second straight title — it won D-1 last season — while Overton will play in its first-ever state final. This matchup also features two of the best players in the class: Grace Baumert (Howells-Dodge) and JoLee Ryan (Overton).
