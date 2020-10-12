Centennial volleyball embracing 'togetherness' as it seeks elusive state appearance

Hirschfeld has noticed improvements in her confidence and power striking the ball, and those have led to her kills per set jumping from 3.5 last year to 4.8 so far this season. She leads the team with 267 kills, but she couldn’t do it without the skills of senior setter Jaci Opfer.

Opfer transferred to Centennial from Seward this year, and her consistency and versatility have helped take Centennial’s offense to the next level.

“She showed up this summer and got to know the girls right away," Anstine said. "I never would have thought she had transferred in this year because she cohesively fits in with the girls on the court."

The Broncos have a senior-heavy team with six seniors in their starting lineup, and that experience has helped them navigate a difficult schedule. While Centennial is a C-2 team this year, 12 of its 21 matches have come against Class B or C-1 opponents.

The Broncos are 15-6 so far this season, but a number of difficult matches lie ahead. Triangulars on both Tuesday and Thursday are followed by the Centennial Tournament on Saturday and the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament next week.