Centennial volleyball embracing 'togetherness' as it seeks elusive state appearance

Following a 2-1 loss to Columbus Scotus on Oct. 3, the Centennial volleyball team was gathered together for an important lesson.
Head coach Alex Anstine knew this year’s Centennial team had potential. Anstine told her players she needed to see more consistency and mental toughness. The Class C-2 No. 8 Broncos were up to her challenge, and they responded with a 2-0 win over Hastings and 3-0 win over Cross County in their last two matches of the day.
Now, Anstine considers the moment as a turning point in the season as her tight-knit team has established a motto of “togetherness” to help it get through those challenges.
“We’re going to get through the bad together and we’re going to get through the good together,” Anstine said. “We’ve never wavered through the ups and downs; we consider our team a family and they’ve really embraced that.”
Centennial’s season ended with a district-final loss in 2018 and a subdistrict loss in 2019, defeats that were magnified by similar struggles in girls basketball. Kate Hirschfeld experienced those losses firsthand as both a point guard in basketball and outside hitter in volleyball, and she’s determined to make the most of her senior season.
“This is our last run with everyone together, and it’s now or never, so we have to work really hard to achieve our goal one last time,” Hirschfeld said.
Hirschfeld has noticed improvements in her confidence and power striking the ball, and those have led to her kills per set jumping from 3.5 last year to 4.8 so far this season. She leads the team with 267 kills, but she couldn’t do it without the skills of senior setter Jaci Opfer.
Opfer transferred to Centennial from Seward this year, and her consistency and versatility have helped take Centennial’s offense to the next level.
“She showed up this summer and got to know the girls right away," Anstine said. "I never would have thought she had transferred in this year because she cohesively fits in with the girls on the court."
The Broncos have a senior-heavy team with six seniors in their starting lineup, and that experience has helped them navigate a difficult schedule. While Centennial is a C-2 team this year, 12 of its 21 matches have come against Class B or C-1 opponents.
The Broncos are 15-6 so far this season, but a number of difficult matches lie ahead. Triangulars on both Tuesday and Thursday are followed by the Centennial Tournament on Saturday and the Southern Nebraska Conference tournament next week.
Anstine has emphasized that the Broncos control their own destiny this year; now all that’s left is for the seniors to achieve what they’ve worked hard for over the past four years.
“Every single of them has the goal of making it to state, and in both basketball or volleyball, we’ve been stopped short either at the subdistrict final or district final,” Anstine said. “I think they’re sick and tired of that, so they really want to take that next step and make it to state.”
