C-2 volleyball: With extra motivation, Archbishop Bergan is on to the semifinals

Second-ranked Archbishop Bergan got off to a hot start and never looked back in its Class C-2 quarterfinal match Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Knights swept No. 4 Clarkson/Leigh 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 to punch their ticket to the semifinals, where they will try to get back to their second straight state final game after losing in the D-1 final last year.

“We just want to win it all this year,” outside hitter Paige Frickenstein said. “We have a lot of motivation.”

Frickenstein played a crucial role in the Knights' offense, racking up 19 kills. And as good as she was on offense, her defense (four blocks and 10 digs) — along with the rest of the team — really stood out as they tried to slow down Patriots’ middle hitter Chloe Hanel, who came in with 508 kills.

Frickenstein attributed the strong defense to the team’s on-court communication.

“We talk really good on and off the court,” she said. “We just always know what to do.”

Head coach Sue Wewel echoed what Frickenstein said, saying so much of the team’s successes on the court have come from the team’s close relationship away from volleyball.

Earlier in the season, the Knights hosted a military night where they implemented a logo and a saying: “I got your six."

“Ever since then, they always say, ‘I got your six," Wewel said.

The coach alluded to a calm and loose demeanor of the team prior to the game and hopes that culture continues to carry on through the years.

“Their music is blaring, I could hear it coming down the escalator today,” she said. “Those are the things I love because they all jam together, they all do things together. The seniors created that and I expect the juniors this next year to create it.”

Now the focus turns to Friday’s semifinal game, which is another chance to correct the loss of last season, and Wewel has consistently reminded the team, particularly the seniors, that this is their season and complimentary volleyball is key.

“Our seniors have been the leaders. It’s their team. It’s their season. We tell them that all the time,” she said. “(The rest of the team) are along for the ride and they’re going to do everything they can do to get you to perform well and they did an amazing job. They’ve done it all season.”