C-2 volleyball: Feeling no extra pressure, unbeaten Lutheran businesslike in opener

It was all business Thursday for the Lincoln Lutheran volleyball team.

The Class C-2 top-ranked Warriors, riding an undefeated record heading into state, showed why they are the favorites to take home a second state championship in a row.

Lutheran dominated Bayard 25-13, 25-12, 25-9 to move on to its sixth straight state semifinal at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

“We take every team seriously, but I did tell the girls they came to take care of business,” head coach Sue Ziegler said. “They did a really nice job of spreading out the offense. We took care of business at the service line, had a number of ace serves, got them out-of-system and just good passing.”

Bayard was not a team that Lutheran saw in the regular season, nor did they have any common opponents.

But a game against them this summer at the Top 10 camp and lots of film this week helped them.

“We didn’t know what to expect with Class C-2 to be honest. It’s a new venture for all of us,” Ziegler said. “We did have some idea (on Bayard) and then we got scout film on them, so we knew them pretty well.”

The offense is what stood out from Lutheran on Thursday. Abby Wachal led the Warriors with 19 kills and 10 from Sophie Wohlgemuth, but it was a really balanced effort overall with Elecea Saahoff at setter.

But the win keeps the Warriors’ hopes alive at a state championship, and a perfect season.

“I don’t think we dwell on that too much (38-0 record),” Ziegler said. “We look at the bigger picture of just getting to the state championship and doing it back-to-back there. But the undefeated season sure feels good, and we haven’t had to feel that loss.”

Despite being No. 1, a reigning state champion and not losing yet this season, Ziegler does not think the team feels any extra pressure this week.

“I don’t really feel that they do,” she said. “I really think that they know they are confident in their game, and if they stick to our training, I think we will be fine.”

Lutheran has also played and defeated Archbishop Bergan and Oakland-Craig, two of the other teams remaining in the C-2 tournament. They may pose a bit of a challenge, but the Warriors will be ready.

“It’s always harder to beat a team the second time,” Ziegler said. “I think we do know them, and we are going scout them and watch some volleyball. That’s what the state tournament is about – you play it, you watch it, you train and you come back for more.”