C-2 volleyball: Amherst achieves a program first with opening-round sweep

Class C-2 No. 5 Amherst took down No. 7 Cross County to pick up its first-ever state tournament win Thursday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

The Broncos swept the Cougars 25-22, 25-11 and 25-23 to advance to the semifinals. Led by junior middle hitter Hannah Herrick with 16 kills and 13 digs, the Broncos got over the first-round hump, a place they were tripped up in each of the past two seasons.

“The kids came in feeling like they had unfinished business,” Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said. “We’re just so proud of them to be able to take care of that. It’s a great feeling.”

Echoing her coach, Herrick acknowledged that the team came into this year’s tournament looking to prove that they could rise up to the occasion.

“The losses in the first round the past two years have really fueled us,” Herrick said. “(We’ve been) working for this moment, so super thankful and proud of my teammates.”

Not only is the win a big deal for this year’s team, but it also marks the accomplishment of a goal that Fader set four years ago.

“We wanted to change the culture of (the) volleyball program at Amherst when we came four years ago. So, this is just a huge part of being able to do that and convincing the kids that they have what it takes.”

After playing strong volleyball in the first two sets — especially in the second — the Bronco offense hit a speed bump in the final set, but that didn’t stop them from answering Cross County nearly every time.

Fader credited the secondary offense for stepping up when it needed to the most.

“It was beautiful to see them be able to put that together at a level like this and be able to come out on top,” she said. “It’s something that we’ve been working a lot on.”

Matched up against second-ranked Archbishop Bergan in the semifinals on Friday, Fader said the Broncos need to continue playing their game in an attempt to mess up the style of play Bergan is so good at.

“They win games on ball control and they just don’t make a lot of mistakes,” Fader said. “So, I think for us hopefully our tempo offense will snag them up a little bit and then keeping our unforced errors down.”

The overall vibe of the Broncos is strong, Herrick said, and she credits that to how close the team is.

“Our team loves each other and I think that’s probably the biggest thing going for us,” she said.

With the first goal of the tournament checked off their list, Herrick and the team are hungry for even more.

“We’ve got to go in and play Bronco volleyball.”