C-1 volleyball: Gothenburg plays Grinch in stunning top-ranked North Bend Central

There was a Christmas theme in the Gothenburg student section Friday at the state volleyball tournament.

The Swedes then went out and played the Grinch role to perfection against top-seeded North Bend Central.

Gothenburg rallied from a two-set deficit to post a 17-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-15, 15-10 semifinal win at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The victory lifts the Swedes into Saturday's Class C-1 final at the Devaney Sports Center.

​"It's kind of a whirlwind," coach Bryson Mahlberg said. "Last year we qualified for state for the first time and this year we're playing for the title."

That trip to the championship match seemed improbable when Gothenburg lost the first two sets Friday. The Swedes started to swing the momentum in the third set by opening an 18-12 lead, though the Tigers tied the set at 24-24 after a hitting error.

Then came a key point that North Bend thought it had won, but a net violation gave the point to Gothenburg. Leading 25-24, the Swedes ended it when a Tiger shot went long.

That shot of confidence helped Gothenburg post an easy win in the fourth set to tie the match. The Swedes kept riding that momentum, opening leads of 7-4 and 11-6 in the fifth set.

​A kill by Kynlee Strauser made it 14-6, but the Tigers weren't finished, fighting off four match points. After a Gothenburg timeout, the Swedes ended it on another kill by Strauser.

"Defense has been our strong suit and I think that helped us turn things around," Mahlberg said. "Our girls didn't want the ball to drop."

Clara Evert had 19 kills to pace the Swedes, while Kara Waskowiak added nine.

Waskowiak, a senior middle hitter, said she's looking forward to Saturday's match.

​"This is all so surreal," she said. "It was in all of our childhood dreams and I know that deep in our hearts, we felt that we could do this."

GICC eyes 11th title

Grand Island Central Catholic is heading to another state championship match.

The No. 2 Crusaders will be making their 20th appearance in a state title game after defeating No. 3 Minden 25-16, 20-25, 25-23, 25-20 in the other Class C-1 semifinal.

GICC will be looking for the program’s 11th state championship. The Crusaders take on No. 6 Gothenburg at 3 p.m. Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.

Senior Gracie Woods was part of GICC's state title team in 2019 when she was a freshman, so she said this is a special moment for her and her teammates, especially after beating Minden three times this season.

“It’s really relieving, because we haven’t been in the final since my freshman year,” Woods said. “But we knew Minden was going to be a tough battle because we played them three times.”

— Marc Zavala, Grand Island Independent