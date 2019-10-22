BEATRICE — Lincoln Lutheran picked up one of its biggest wins of the season Tuesday night.
The Warriors also got an opportunity to see how far they’ve grown since an season-opening loss to Waverly.
Lutheran, ranked No. 2 in Class C-1, got 22 kills from senior Super-Stater Marriah Buss and big plays from several other players in earning a 26-24, 20-25, 25-21 victory against Class B No. 3 Norris in a triangular at Beatrice High School.
“It is a huge win because Norris has a great program and they’ve always been so competitive,” Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said. “When we go up against them at the end of the regular season, it really gives us momentum going into our subdistrict next week.”
The victory also displayed the improvements made by a young Warriors (31-3) team that has won 13 straight matches.
It opened the season with a 3-0 loss to Class B No. 2 Waverly. Less than two months later, Lutheran defeated Norris — like Waverly, a team talented enough to make a deep run in Class B.
“We really have stepped it up in practice and I think the biggest change from the Waverly loss to this win is that we’re a full team now,” said Buss, a Wichita State recruit. “We spend so much time together, we love being together, and I think that shows on the court. We’re not going to let anything rattle us because we trust each other so much.”
For example, Lutheran trailed Norris 24-21 in the opening set before taking the next six rallies — the last four each punctuated by kills from Buss — to win 26-24.
Norris bounced back to take the second set and the teams went back and forth in the third set before Lutheran scored six straight points to take a 17-13 lead. The run included four kills and a block by Buss and a kill from sophomore Molli Martin.
“I think we worked a lot on that in practice, and it’s really cool to see the things that we’re doing in practice translate to games, because I think there was a point in the season where that didn’t happen so much,” Buss said. “It just shows all the hard work that we’re doing in practice is going through.”
Lutheran, which swept Beatrice earlier in the triangular, had to replace key players from last year’s state runner-up team. The younger players needed experience, Ziegler said, and now those players have grown into big roles. Junior middle Abi Wohlgemuth had two big kills late in the third set to help Lutheran seal Tuesday’s win, and freshman outside Abby Wachal has provided a boost. Sophomore Ashlyn DeBoer was serving during the Warriors’ six-point run in the third set.
"They were controlling the tempo, and on our side, we were out a little bit on blockingwise," Norris coach Christina Boesiger said of Lutheran's six-rally run in the third set. "I think they had some really scrappy plays at that time, too. They just had that run where things were going their way. We made a run after that, but it was just a little too late and we never could recover fully from that."
Sophomore Ella Waters had 18 kills for the Titans against Lutheran.
Norris (22-9) responded with a 25-15, 25-14 win against Beatrice to close the triangular.
“We took some good things away from that game (vs. Lutheran) and actually we saw some adjustments,” Boesiger said. “We came out, regrouped, and got back to our consistent level of play.”
