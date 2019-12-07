Buss has made a name for herself, but her impact goes beyond those thunderous kills

The secret to Marriah Buss’ success is pretty simple — all it takes is a cup of coffee.
As a pregame ritual, she’s been known to stop by Hy-Vee’s Caribou coffee shop, so much so that the employees there began to dub her "their star volleyball player."
When she returned for the first time after finishing the season, she was greeted with celebration and a free beverage.
"State champions don’t have to pay for coffee," they told her.
At Lincoln Lutheran, a sign outside the school proclaims the team as state champions. In head coach Sue Ziegler’s office, there are trophies, awards and even a large painting of the team’s state final celebration.
It’s clear how much the title meant to the Warrior community — and how much it meant to Buss. She went through heartbreak at the state tournament two years in a row — a third-place finish in 2017 and a state final defeat in 2018.
But this time around, things were different. In the offseason, the team put in countless hours of work, namely intense conditioning early in the morning and hitting the weight room. It created a close-knit team, perhaps more than Ziegler had seen in her many years at Lincoln Lutheran.
After getting over the hump in 2019 and defeating St. Paul last month in an epic, five-set match to claim the school’s first state title since 2004, it’s still not quite sinking in for Buss. The team hung out together the past two weekends, even watching a replay of the state final together at a team banquet. Even three weeks after the last match of the season, they’re not ready for it to end yet.
“I think that this season was something that not everybody gets and it’s a true testament to just how important team chemistry is because I think without that, we wouldn’t have even been half as good as we were,” Buss said.
Buss is quick to praise everyone around her who helped shape her career. First, she thinks of her mother, Melissa, who introduced her to volleyball early on and coached her in the first few years of her career. She can’t help but thank her father, Alan, who knew little about the sport but studied up on jump serves so he could help her practice digging.
She speaks about Ziegler, the coach who stood by her side in the past three seasons, supporting her all the way. And of course, the many teammates she shared the court with along the way, especially fellow senior captains Lexie Kreizel and Paige Trutna.
Put simply, it’s been a historic career for Buss: 2,372 kills, the second-most in state history, a state title to end her career and now she’s the Super-State captain for the second straight year. But she remains humble, so much so that when Ziegler calls her the best player in school history, she might even blush.
“When you mention Nebraska high school volleyball, everyone knows who Marriah Buss is,” Ziegler said. “She’s made a name for herself because she’s worked hard and she’s earned it and she’s achieved what a lot of younger girls would love to.”
It’s easy for Buss to stay grounded as her high school career comes to an end. After all, she thinks back to her 14-year-old self, a scrawny freshman who had no idea what high school would hold. Back then, she made a list of what she hoped to accomplish in high school.
First-team all-state all four years? Check. Making the state tournament? Check. Winning the state tournament? Finally checked. In the end, Buss accomplished everything on her list and then some, including becoming Nebraska Gatorade player of the year last season.
“The plans I thought I had for myself and the goals I thought I had for myself, God’s plans are always so much bigger,” Buss said. “It’s kind of cool to see how that all worked out, and even though I thought I had high expectations for me, everyone else kind of had higher ones.”
Well, there is one thing on the list that hasn’t come to fruition yet — 14-year-old Buss wanted to get a sheepadoodle at some point. That’ll be happening this Christmas, she promises. She’ll have to enjoy her time with the new dog while she can, though. Buss is graduating high school early in December and will be soon moving on to her next great adventure, when she starts at Wichita State in mid-January.
After a couple of weeks to relax, it’ll quickly be back to work for Buss with offseason workouts for the volleyball team. But for a player who credits Lincoln Lutheran for instilling her with a renewed sense of work ethic, the additional work isn’t met with trepidation. Instead, it’s met with anticipation.
“I’m really looking forward to learning things from them (new teammates) and having to compete for a spot, because I feel that I work hard now, but I think that once I get put into a situation, I’m going to find depths of work that I didn’t even know I had,” Buss said.
While Wichita State remains on her horizon, Buss still has a few weeks left at Lincoln Lutheran. She’s going to enjoy them just like she did in the past few years, laughing with friends, sneaking a piece of candy from Ziegler’s office and perhaps adding a few coffee runs in between.
Buss will depart Lincoln Lutheran but her impact isn’t going away anytime soon. The greatest player in school history finally did it, delivering a state title and inspiring future Warriors for years to come.
“Nobody has achieved the same level of success that Marriah has, bar none,” Ziegler said. “She has become a wonderful young lady, has put her team first and has really become a role model to the younger players.”