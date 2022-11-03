Breaking down Friday's state volleyball semifinals

The first two days of the state high school volleyball tournament were fun, sure, but it's time to crank it up a notch Friday, when

We picked seven matchups that we are keeping an extra eye on. Here's what we're watching.

A, Papillion-La Vista South (32-5) vs. Papillion-La Vista (28-9), 5 p.m.

It’s the second time these two rivals will play this season. The No. 2 Titans won in four sets in the regular season meeting. But the No. 6 Monarchs have been playing some of the best volleyball of their season as of late.

A, Lincoln Southwest (31-3) vs. Omaha Westside (29-8), 7 p.m.

These two faced off in the first round of the state tournament last year, with the Warriors winning in five sets. But No. 1 Southwest finally got the monkey of losing in the first round off their back. Can they get their revenge against the No. 3 Warriors, whom they have already beaten this year?

B, Elkhorn North (31-4) vs. Bennington, 5 p.m.

These two Eastern Midlands Conference rivals have met three this season, with the No. 2 Wolves winning all three times. But the No. 3 Badgers have scrapped their way through the second half of the season and could pull off the upset.

B, Omaha Skutt (30-10) vs. Norris (29-7), 7 p.m.

If there was one thing the No. 4 Titans have not been able to accomplish, it’s been to knock off No. 1 Omaha Skutt in all their previous tries. The SkyHawks have staved off Norris in the finals the last two years. But could this finally be the time that the Titans pull it off?

C-1, Minden (32-3) vs. Grand Island CC (30-2), 1 p.m.

The No. 2 Crusaders have been on a tear since their loss to Lincoln Lutheran in the Centennial Conference Tournament and even defeated the No. 3 Whippets in that stretch. But Minden put on quite the display in their quarterfinal win over DC West and look up to the challenge.

C-2, Lincoln Lutheran (38-0) vs. Oakland-Craig (28-9), 1 p.m.

This is the classic case of David vs. Goliath. Lincoln Lutheran has been dominant this season since dropping down to C-2. They even swept Oakland-Craig once this season. But the Knights are the defending C-2 champions for a reason. And their five-set win Thursday over Southwest should give them a little extra jolt heading into the semifinals.