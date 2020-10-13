Bounce-back Bolts strike again, sweep Kearney in Class A volleyball showdown

Kearney put up a good fight against Pius X in sets one and two, with Aspen Rusher leading the Bearcats with 12 kills, but they couldn’t slow down the Thunderbolt offense in a 25-20 win in the second set. Senior Kylen Sealock was a constant threat throughout the match, and her final tally of 18 kills marked the third time in the past five matches that she finished with 18 kills.

“It’s good to have a go-to player who is smart and has experience, and her explosive swing helps a lot,” Haar said. “Even if she has two people in front of her, she’s still able to find a way to score.”

Alexis Markowski had 10 kills and Pius X finished with eight team aces as it cruised to a 25-12 third-set victory. The Thunderbolts have one more regular-season match, a road trip to Lincoln High on Thursday night before they play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

Tuesday night was important for Pius X as it not only responded well to a recent defeat, it also picked up an important win over a HAC opponent as the season winds down.

“That was a great win to bounce back moving forward, and there’s a good chance we play them in the conference tournament, so being able to see them again tonight could be key for us,” Haar said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.