Bounce-back Bolts strike again, sweep Kearney in Class A volleyball showdown

The Lincoln Pius X volleyball team doesn't take kindly to losing matches, and it shows when they return to the court after a loss.
The Thunderbolts have responded to each of their three previous losses this season with a sweep, and Tuesday night’s match was no different. A 2-1 loss to Papillion La-Vista on Thursday led to a stellar defensive showing as the Class A No. 3 Thunderbolts swept No. 10 Kearney 25-20, 25-20, 25-12, at Pius X.
“We were very good in serve-receive and we were able to get in system a lot so our offense could click right away,” Pius X assistant coach Jake Haar said. “We were really good offensively, but the defense was a little better, and that’s a good sign for us.”
The past few weeks have created some uncertainty in the Pius X lineup, as head coach Katie Wenz and senior Cora Thomas are still quarantining due to possible COVID-19 exposure. Sophomore middle Regan Haith is dealing with a wrist injury, and that combination has led the Thunderbolts to experiment with some new lineups.
Pius X (19-4) fell behind early in the first set as Kearney (13-10) led 8-2, but the Thunderbolts went on a 13-4 run to tip the set back in their favor.
“We’re still making adjustments with people playing different positions, but our girls are just resilient and able to react to that,” Haar said.
Kearney put up a good fight against Pius X in sets one and two, with Aspen Rusher leading the Bearcats with 12 kills, but they couldn’t slow down the Thunderbolt offense in a 25-20 win in the second set. Senior Kylen Sealock was a constant threat throughout the match, and her final tally of 18 kills marked the third time in the past five matches that she finished with 18 kills.
“It’s good to have a go-to player who is smart and has experience, and her explosive swing helps a lot,” Haar said. “Even if she has two people in front of her, she’s still able to find a way to score.”
Alexis Markowski had 10 kills and Pius X finished with eight team aces as it cruised to a 25-12 third-set victory. The Thunderbolts have one more regular-season match, a road trip to Lincoln High on Thursday night before they play in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
Tuesday night was important for Pius X as it not only responded well to a recent defeat, it also picked up an important win over a HAC opponent as the season winds down.
“That was a great win to bounce back moving forward, and there’s a good chance we play them in the conference tournament, so being able to see them again tonight could be key for us,” Haar said.
