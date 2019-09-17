You might have needed an aspirin to get through Tuesday’s volleyball match between Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast.
After a back-and-forth night, it was Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X pulling it out over an upset-minded No. 10 Lincoln Southeast squad 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-22.
You could tell the Bolts weren’t their usual selves throughout the match, letting easy balls fall harmlessly to the floor and committing some mental errors.
“We can’t take points off no matter what team it is,” said Pius X coach Katie Wenz. “There was a few times we just made a lot of mental errors, letting balls fall when they shouldn’t have, and not being in coverage when we should have.”
However, junior and South Dakota State basketball commit Alexis Markowski led the way for the Bolts with her match-high 14 kills and lending a steady hand as a middle blocker.
“I think Alexis has become that middle blocker consistency … when both our middles can be consistent, it’s going to be a big help because big middles help slow the game down a whole lot,” Wenz said.
You have free articles remaining.
In the first set it was evident it would be an intense night. Neither team could take control, with neither squad having a lead bigger than two points heading into the final stretch. Lead by an onslaught of attacks from their outside hitters, Pius X finished off the first set with a 5-1 run to seal it, 25-21.
It was a series of big runs in the second set. The Bolts started out with a 7-2 run led by Kylen Sealock’s three kills before the Knights answered back with a 15-4 run of their own to lead 17-11.
Adison Markowski and her serves helped spark a 6-0 run to tie things up at 17, but Southeast eventually won the second set 25-21.
Much of the same occurred in the third set, with each team stringing togetehr points before Pius X finished things off 25-23 thanks to a Miriam Miller service ace.
The Bolts shut down the upset-minded Knights in the fourth and final set, 25-22, to cap off the night and escape with a victory.
Both teams return to action Sept. 24, when Pius X travels across town to take on Lincoln North Star and Lincoln Southeast plays Lincoln Southwest.