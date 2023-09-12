“Buy in” is the motto for the Lincoln Pius X volleyball team, and the Thunderbolts bought in Tuesday.

The Bolts struck in a city matchup against Lincoln Southeast, sweeping past the Knights 25-23, 25-17, 25-21.

“We have played some really big games that have taught us just how good we can be.” Lincoln Pius X Coach Katie Wenz said. “Those games showed us our strengths and our weaknesses and we’ve been able to grow from them.”

The Thunderbolts (4-3) were on the wrong side of several tough matches, coming into Tuesday’s matchup having been swept by Papillion-La Vista South and Lincoln East on back-to-back nights last week. That accelerated the Bolts’ growth, with Sami Chesley, Keeleigh Knobbe, and Ava Markowski leading the charge.

“They all have that competitive nature. All it is with them is just settling them in and letting them compete. They all can shift mentality on error and that is very important” Wenz said of those three. “When one of those three makes an error they can get angry and go out and do something really good on the next point.”

While the Thunderbolts started early and didn’t look back, grit and determination kept Southeast well within striking distance throughout the match, their coach said.

“We are resilient. The growth from last year to this year is in similar situations we would have folded. The fight mentality is a lot better than it was and now we need to continue to fight and push it over that finish line,” Southeast coach Rob Heubner said.

As Lincoln Southeast started slow in set one, they found themselves in an early 9-3 deficit before Heubner called a timeout. From there, the Knights were a force to be reckoned with. The Knights pulled the set to within one point several times, but couldn’t move in front.

“We just need to believe. Believe in each other, believe in the game plan, and trust that it will work,” Heubner said.

Heubner said Southeast is eager to grow from this match and take on this weekend’s LPS classic head-on.

“We get another shot at Pius again on Friday so we will watch film and continue to preach that belief,” Coach Heubner concluded.

As both teams prepare for the LPS Classic, it is clear both are anxious to face off against good opponents.

“It’s all about confidence. It’s difficult beating the same team twice but taking today in three gives us the confidence that we needed going into this weekend,” Wenz said.

Pius X (4-3) and Lincoln Southeast (4-8) will meet again Friday night kicking off the LPS Classic.

Photos: Pius X, Southeast square off in city volleyball match