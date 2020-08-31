Bishop Neumann's volleyball team quarantining due to COVID-19

Bishop Neumann's volleyball season has been put on hold following a positive COVID-19 case.
The Cavaliers have postponed or canceled matches scheduled for this week. They were set to play Ashland-Greenwood on Tuesday and in a tournament Saturday.
On Monday, the school confirmed it learned of another positive COVID-19 test Friday.
"We have been in contact with the local health department and are working with these professionals to identify all potential contacts that may have taken place at the school and any other actions we should take as a school," said Father Lee Jirovsky, the school's chief administrative officer.
Neumann opened its volleyball season with a win against Mead on Thursday.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!