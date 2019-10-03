Millard West came out firing on all cylinders against Lincoln Southwest on Thursday night, as the Class A No. 3 Wildcats utilized a fast start and strong recovery to defeat the No. 10 Silver Hawks in four sets.
The Wildcats (13-6) created trouble for Lincoln Southwest immediately in their 25-16, 21-25, 25-18, 25-16 win, roaring out to a quick 12-4 lead in the opener. Precise serving put the Silver Hawks (12-9) out of system and Millard West capitalized, never letting its lead dip under five points throughout the set.
“If you’re going to be an aggressive team, you have to get them out of system when they have their best passers back there,” Millard West coach Joe Wessel said.
Lincoln Southwest bounced back in the second set, with improved defense translating to offense. The Silver Hawks’ best attacker all season, sophomore Shaylee Myers, had just two kills in the first set but made a big contribution in the second. With Southwest up 22-20 late in the set, she provided the team’s final two kills before blocking a ball at the net to even the match at one set apiece.
The Silver Hawk momentum carried into the third set even after they fell behind 10-3. They cut the Wildcat lead down to one point at 18-17, but a timeout helped the Wildcats reset and score seven of the final eight points for a 25-18 third-set victory.
“We called that timeout because we just needed to take a deep breath and focus on our side of the net,” Wessel said. “Things started falling for us, we started getting that energy back, and going on that big run rejuvenated us to start set four even better.”
You have free articles remaining.
The Wildcats earned the first point of set four and never trailed. Lincoln Southwest cut the deficit to six points but was unable to extend the match to a fifth set.
Instead, Millard West defeated Lincoln Southwest for the second time in five days, a frustrating sign for Silver Hawk coach Mark Novotny.
“Losing by playing your best, you can at least keep your heads up and go home feeling OK about it, but letting a team take control over us is kind of what happened tonight,” he said.
The Silver Hawks’ two best attackers, Myers and junior Liz Tomlin, were held in check offensively while they had to contribute on defense. Both players came away with 12 kills, while Myers added nine digs and Tomlin had 12.
For the Wildcats, senior Hannah Domandle led the way with 12 kills, while sophomore Sadie Millard added nine to help power the Wildcats to a seventh victory in their last eight matches.