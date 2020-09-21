Behind three pairs of sisters, Syracuse volleyball focused on return to state tournament

While some close-knit high school volleyball teams might take to calling themselves a sisterhood, it's hard to deny Syracuse's bond.
Of the 11 Rockets who have played a set this year, there are three pairs of sisters, including two sets of twins.
Twin sisters Kennedy and Kamdyn Stanley are defensive specialists, Jessie and Lindsey Moss provide the kills at middle blocker, and another pair of twins, Cassidy and Klayre Roberts, also contribute at outside hitter.
That familiarity has helped Class C-1 No. 9 Syracuse to a 10-1 start, with the Rockets recovering from a Sept. 5 loss to DC West by winning eight matches in a row.
“Our team has showed some maturity in handling tough situations with confidence,” Syracuse head coach Courtney VanGronigen said. “I think they’ve been handling everything with confidence, and that’s where we’ve grown a lot as a team this year.”
Syracuse made the state tournament in 2018, but narrowly missed out last season with a loss to Battle Creek in the district final. Seven players return from a year ago, highlighted by Jessie Moss, a second-team all-state Class C-1 honoree last year.
Moss is off to another impressive season. The Midland commit leads the team in kills (111), blocks (27) and digs (78).
“I just help out everywhere, so if we need a kill, I’ll do that, but I enjoy doing it all and it’s fun,” Moss said.
“She’s been our go-to player, so I know the girls really look up to her,” VanGronigen said. “She definitely controls our side of the net.”
Syracuse has also been helped by the emergence of talented freshman Delainey Cast, whose 49 kills are third on the team.
Cast has stepped up as a six-rotation player, and the Rockets are also seeing growth from senior setter Halle Wilhelm and junior hitter Lily Vollertsen.
Following the early season loss to DC West, the Rockets haven’t dropped a single set and swept through the Fairbury invite this weekend. VanGronigen said her team still needs to work on maintaining a consistent level of play in matches, but she’s pleased with the competitiveness the Rockets have shown so far this year.
After missing out last year, Syracuse is focused on getting back to the state volleyball tournament in 2020, and they’ve been putting in the effort needed to make it happen.
“We’re working really hard this year because we have a lot of potential,” Moss said. “We’re really excited and we know we have the potential to make it there, but we just need to keep working hard.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!