Behind three pairs of sisters, Syracuse volleyball focused on return to state tournament

“I just help out everywhere, so if we need a kill, I’ll do that, but I enjoy doing it all and it’s fun,” Moss said.

“She’s been our go-to player, so I know the girls really look up to her,” VanGronigen said. “She definitely controls our side of the net.”

Syracuse has also been helped by the emergence of talented freshman Delainey Cast, whose 49 kills are third on the team.

Cast has stepped up as a six-rotation player, and the Rockets are also seeing growth from senior setter Halle Wilhelm and junior hitter Lily Vollertsen.

Following the early season loss to DC West, the Rockets haven’t dropped a single set and swept through the Fairbury invite this weekend. VanGronigen said her team still needs to work on maintaining a consistent level of play in matches, but she’s pleased with the competitiveness the Rockets have shown so far this year.

After missing out last year, Syracuse is focused on getting back to the state volleyball tournament in 2020, and they’ve been putting in the effort needed to make it happen.

“We’re working really hard this year because we have a lot of potential,” Moss said. “We’re really excited and we know we have the potential to make it there, but we just need to keep working hard.”

