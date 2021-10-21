Behind 'one team at a time' approach, Silver Hawks beat Pius X for HAC volleyball title

The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team has had a superb season with only four losses, two of which were against the No. 3 team in the entire country.
The Silver Hawks' season just got even better.
Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest accomplished one of its preseason goals in winning the Heartland Athletic Conference championship Thursday.
Despite a sluggish start, the Silver Hawks found their groove in a sweep over No. 10 Lincoln Pius X (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) at Lincoln East High School.
“This was our goal,” Southwest's Courtney Holsteen said. “Last year, we played Pius, and they had Alexis Markowski. That didn’t really go over well. This year everyone was like, ‘We’re going in hard. We don't care about records. We’re going to go in and destroy all of these teams.’ … I told the girls, ‘Guys, one team at a time.’ There’s always a fine line between being a losing team and being a great team. I really think those girls took it to heart.”
Shaylee Myers led the Silver Hawks with 17 kills while Holsteen added another 11.
Lincoln Southwest heads into the postseason with the third-most wild card points in Class A, meaning it will host district A-3. Postseason play starts Monday and the Silver Hawks will be in action Tuesday at home against the winner of Monday’s match between Lincoln Southeast and Omaha Bryan.
Lincoln Southwest coach Mark Novotny is pleased with where his team is before districts.
“I think we’re sitting pretty well right now. Every team has them, but other than a couple points here, a couple points there, a couple sets there, we’re firing on all cylinders," he said. "They’re doing the things we need to do to be successful, and I am happy where we’re at. It’s going to come down to energy and who can control the game the best from here on out.”
Pius X got a tough draw for districts with Papillion-La Vista on the opposite side of district A-6. However, coach Katie Wenz said the Thunderbolts can play with anybody.
“They can handle the ball well, so we just have to work on being aggressive and mixing up our shots,” Wenz said when talking about Papillion-La Vista. “When we play well, we play very well, so I’m not counting us out in any situation."
The Thunderbolts were led by Lanie Brott with 11 kills. Setter Adison Markoski notched 17 assists.
Fremont defeated Lincoln East 19-25, 28-26, 25-22, 25-19 in the HAC third-place game earlier Thursday.