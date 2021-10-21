Behind 'one team at a time' approach, Silver Hawks beat Pius X for HAC volleyball title

The Lincoln Southwest volleyball team has had a superb season with only four losses, two of which were against the No. 3 team in the entire country.

The Silver Hawks' season just got even better.

Class A No. 3 Lincoln Southwest accomplished one of its preseason goals in winning the Heartland Athletic Conference championship Thursday.

Despite a sluggish start, the Silver Hawks found their groove in a sweep over No. 10 Lincoln Pius X (25-21, 25-21, 25-16) at Lincoln East High School.

“This was our goal,” Southwest's Courtney Holsteen said. “Last year, we played Pius, and they had Alexis Markowski. That didn’t really go over well. This year everyone was like, ‘We’re going in hard. We don't care about records. We’re going to go in and destroy all of these teams.’ … I told the girls, ‘Guys, one team at a time.’ There’s always a fine line between being a losing team and being a great team. I really think those girls took it to heart.”

Shaylee Myers led the Silver Hawks with 17 kills while Holsteen added another 11.