Behind Abby Wachal, Lincoln Lutheran volleyball once again among Class C-1’s best

At the end of the season, Wachal had totaled 400 kills, good for a top-20 mark in the state and all-state first team honors. The junior is seeing plenty of recruiting interest, and she’s now very comfortable in her role as the team’s go-to outside hitter.

“I just feel that I can do the best I can hitting, and I just want to be a role model out there for all the other hitters,” Wachal said. “They know they can be confident when I’m confident, and I just want to lead them in that way with confidence, because I feel like when we have that no one can really beat us.”

The Warriors return all but three players from last year’s squad, with Abi Wohlgemuth being the biggest loss at middle blocker. However, the 6-foot-3 Katelynn Oxley is ready to take over in the middle after finishing with 88 blocks last season. Holle, who broke the school record in digs last year, returns as a starter, as does senior setter Ashlyn Deboer.

Wachal, Holle, Oxley, Shanae Bergt, Erika Young and Molli Martin were all members of Lincoln Lutheran’s girls basketball team that made the state tournament in the winter, and that experience has given them even more confidence in their athletic abilities.