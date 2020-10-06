Battling through a season interrupted by COVID-19, Lincoln East clicks to sweep Lincoln High

It’s been a rough season for the Lincoln East volleyball team this fall.
After having to delay their season due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19, they had to battle through a brutal schedule that included volleyball powerhouses Lincoln Pius X, Omaha Skutt and Omaha Marian.
However, everything seemed to click for the Spartans in a crosstown sweep Tuesday night of Lincoln High 25-23, 25-19, 25-8 to win their first match in two weeks.
“This is one of the first times I felt like things kind of came together,” said East coach Nicole Gingery. “You know, they’re (Lincoln High) a respectable team and have shocked a lot of people with their wins. So, it was nice to see us rise up to the occasion given the unfortunate circumstances.”
Considering that the Spartans have played a lot fewer games than most of their opponents, Gingery has been pleased with how her team has responded under their unforeseen circumstance.
“We could have very well have sat at home and cried these last two weeks and we haven’t,” Gingery said. “We’ve played some really tough teams like Skutt and never once have I seen them give up and fall apart.”
That grit and determination certainly showed in the first set for the Spartans as they had to deal with a scrappy Lincoln High squad coming off a 3-0 Columbus Invite performance the week before.
Neither team could gain an advantage in a back-and-forth opening set. But with the Spartans holding onto a 14-13 lead, senior Brooke Peltz delivered four of her six kills down the stretch to give East a 19-15 lead.
With what looked like a comfortable 24-20 East lead, the Links crawled their way back in it, scoring three straight points, including a kill from Paige Christopherson, to make it 24-23. A team block by the Spartans put the first set away 25-23.
With the score tied at 11 in the second set, the Spartans took control up front, gaining four of their five team blocks in that set alone. While the Links played things close down the stretch, a 6-1 run highlighted by a Peltz ace serve locked up the set 25-19 and a 2-0 lead.
“It felt like our defense started to activate a little bit sooner,” Gingery said. “What we talked about in the huddle defensively is that we just seemed a second too slow … then finally in the third set we started to gain their attention.”
The Spartans used their momentum from the previous two sets to jump out to a 15-3 lead before completing the sweep with a 25-8 set three win.
It was a balanced attack for East, with Haley Sprackling leading the way with seven kills, Annalee Ventling-Brown and Delaney Novy with six kills and Brooklyn Fuchs with five. The Links were led by the duo of Kyndal Hudson and Tyrah Woods, who both had 10 kills.
Both teams are next in action Thursday when the Spartans host Norfolk and Lincoln High travels to Lincoln Southwest.
