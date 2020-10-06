Battling through a season interrupted by COVID-19, Lincoln East clicks to sweep Lincoln High

Neither team could gain an advantage in a back-and-forth opening set. But with the Spartans holding onto a 14-13 lead, senior Brooke Peltz delivered four of her six kills down the stretch to give East a 19-15 lead.

With what looked like a comfortable 24-20 East lead, the Links crawled their way back in it, scoring three straight points, including a kill from Paige Christopherson, to make it 24-23. A team block by the Spartans put the first set away 25-23.

With the score tied at 11 in the second set, the Spartans took control up front, gaining four of their five team blocks in that set alone. While the Links played things close down the stretch, a 6-1 run highlighted by a Peltz ace serve locked up the set 25-19 and a 2-0 lead.

“It felt like our defense started to activate a little bit sooner,” Gingery said. “What we talked about in the huddle defensively is that we just seemed a second too slow … then finally in the third set we started to gain their attention.”

The Spartans used their momentum from the previous two sets to jump out to a 15-3 lead before completing the sweep with a 25-8 set three win.