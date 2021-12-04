Ava Legrand likes to be challenged.

When she was little, she wasn't afraid to be on the receiving end of some hard shots from her older and very talented sisters in the family's designated volleyball room.

"Oh, my gosh, we peppered at home every single day," Legrand says. "We'd find a ball and we'd always pepper."

When Legrand's sister Mara graduated from high school following the 2018 volleyball season, Papillion-La Vista South needed a setter for the 2019 campaign. Legrand, who had a successful freshman season at outside hitter, was all in on moving to setter.

And then Legrand wrote her own story.

Those who follow Nebraska high school volleyball know the name Legrand very well. Reagan, who played at USC, and Mara, who plays at Division II Regis, were standout players in their own right, and their mother has impacted the volleyball community as a club director with Nebraska Juniors.

It can be a tough challenge for younger siblings to live up to a family name. But Ava Legrand has.

The 6-foot senior setter just finished helping lead Papillion-La Vista South to a 40-0 season and a second state championship in three seasons. Her hitting background, size and skill set allowed her to affect matches in multiple ways, making her a fitting selection for the Journal Star's Super-State honorary captain.

Legrand and her Titan teammates brought a laser focus to the Class A state tournament. Over three state matches, Legrand had 109 assists and 46 digs.

"A lot of times you want to say they played the best they ever played (at state). Well, she played fantastic (at state), but it wasn't anything different than she's ever done," Papio South coach Katie Tarman said. "She was very, very consistent at state, she was very level-headed.

"She was the one continually pushing each of her teammates and celebrating with them really hard, but she was the level kid for us throughout the state tournament, and that's what we needed her to be."

Tarman said Legrand grew immensely as a leader, as a teammate and as an athlete.

That growth started at home, where volleyball is a big deal.

"It keeps me at a high standard," said Legrand, who will play collegiately at Kansas State. "It's not necessarily pressure, but it's a good thing to keep my head up and know that I'm a Legrand. Volleyball is a big part of my family and I have something to live up to."

When Legrand moved to setter, she strove to be the best setter she could be.

She had some good reference points to turn to. Mara was a great setter, and when older sister Reagan played at Papio South, she was teammates with Kelly Hunter. Legrand was in the stands watching the future Husker setter play the position at an extremely high level.

Before her sophomore season, Legrand watched a lot of film, went to setting lessons and made more time at extra practice.

"Just being able to watch many different people and take from them and make it my own way," said Legrand, who had 1,109 assists (11.3 per set) as a senior.

"I just knew that sophomore year that setting was where my team needed me the most, and I wanted to get our team to that championship match, and if setting was what was going to get me there, then that's what I wanted to do."

Family genetics and versatility made Legrand one of the state's top volleyball players. But it was her willingness to adapt for her team that helped define her career.

"It didn't matter what we asked of her, she was willing to do it," Tarman said.

Led by Legrand and fellow all-staters Stella Adeyemi, Harlei Cole and Lauren Medeck, the Titans dropped only four sets during the 2021 season. Being able to win a state title with them and create strong bonds made for "an awesome experience," Legrand said.

And though the next time Legrand is seen on volleyball court will be in Kansas State purple, her impact in Titan black and blue will be felt for seasons to come.

"Ava Legrand was the perfect combination of a light-hearted kid who loves to have fun and bring her teammates with her," Tarman said. "She brought a lot of joy to the gym. She brought hard work and an example for others to strive to be. We're going to miss that.

"We're going to miss this kid who just was an epitome of what you want on your team."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

