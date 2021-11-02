At Oakland-Craig, volleyball team takes 'We're a family slogan' to a 'whole new level for sure'

Sort of crazy to think, but Thanksgiving is a little more than three weeks away.
It's the big next chance for most to get the family — mom and dad, grandma and grandpa, and that favorite aunt of yours — together.
At Oakland-Craig, a holiday isn't needed to bring the whole family together. Just go attend a volleyball match.
When the Class C-2 No. 1 Knights open their state tournament journey — the school's first since 1992 — Thursday, they'll have four sets of sisters at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
But it doesn't stop there. Second-year head coach Becky Rennerfeldt is the aunt to two players in the program. Five players, and the head coach, are cousins.
"We take the whole 'We're a family' slogan to a whole new level, for sure," Coach Rennerfeldt said.
Bailey and Brandi Helzer are sisters. So too are Adi and Anisten Rennerfeldt (the coach's nieces), and the Peterson twins (Kara and Johnna). Laryn and Shea Johnson are twins, too, and their cousin Maycie Johnson is on the team. The Johnsons and Rennerfeldts are tied together as cousins.
Of the 15 varsity players, nine have family links on the team.
"I'd say we're pretty close altogether," Bailey Helzer said. "All the siblings get along quite well, and we've all grown up together, we've all known each other since we were really young, so we've already had that bond that's been built for the past eight, nine years."
It's working to the Knights' advantage this year. They're 28-6 and ranked No. 1 in Class C-2. A blend of upperclassmen and youth — the team starts three freshmen, including Adi Rennerfeldt at setter — has produced a winning formula at Oakland-Craig as it followed last year's 22-win season with something a little more special.
Saturday's victory against Bayard in the district final clinched the program's first state berth in nearly 30 years.
"It's kind of the mojo, I guess," junior libero Laryn Johnson said. "We all just know each other and we all get each other, and it just goes well together.
"In club sports, you come together with girls you haven't known very long and it takes a long time to kind of get used to each other and the way you operate. But when you have these cousins and sisters and just people who have grown up together, it's way easier to get them and just know what to do in those situations."
That said, it's not always siblings-on-best-behavior stuff, right? Coach Rennerfeldt recalls a few "knock it off" moments in the summer.
"There were moments on the court that weren't great between sisters, and we've had to have several conversations to figure that whole dynamic out," she said. "But we kind of got that figured out, so that was good.
"We're all so close-knit. Even the ones that aren't related, they feel obviously like they are."
The family photo memories will pile up this week at the state tournament. Bailey Helzer's sister is a freshman, so outside of family competitions at the house, this marks the only season she has gotten to play alongside her sister.
"I knew when I was a sophomore, she always looked up to me when she was in junior high, and now that she's a freshman, I'm able to help her with her goals and what she wants to do," said Bailey, who is committed to Division I Arkansas State. "And then also just that bond, being closer together."
The Johnson twins, of course, have done just about everything together, but this week will be a first.
"We've done basically every sport ever together our whole lives, and just now that we're at this level and we're getting so successful and obviously both of us start," Laryn Johnson said. "… There's always a little bickering sometimes, but not too much, but it's definitely special just to be able to look over and your twin sister is over there every day in practice.
"It's definitely good for our families, too."
Bailey Helzer said she hopes the Knights can leave their mark this week in Lincoln. Sure, there will be butterflies, but also a chance to talk about a state championship run at, say, Thanksgiving in a few weeks.
"Yup, everything is about volleyball right now," Bailey Helzer said of the conversations at the house.
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.