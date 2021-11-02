At Oakland-Craig, volleyball team takes 'We're a family slogan' to a 'whole new level for sure'

The family photo memories will pile up this week at the state tournament. Bailey Helzer's sister is a freshman, so outside of family competitions at the house, this marks the only season she has gotten to play alongside her sister.

"I knew when I was a sophomore, she always looked up to me when she was in junior high, and now that she's a freshman, I'm able to help her with her goals and what she wants to do," said Bailey, who is committed to Division I Arkansas State. "And then also just that bond, being closer together."

The Johnson twins, of course, have done just about everything together, but this week will be a first.

"We've done basically every sport ever together our whole lives, and just now that we're at this level and we're getting so successful and obviously both of us start," Laryn Johnson said. "… There's always a little bickering sometimes, but not too much, but it's definitely special just to be able to look over and your twin sister is over there every day in practice.

"It's definitely good for our families, too."

Bailey Helzer said she hopes the Knights can leave their mark this week in Lincoln. Sure, there will be butterflies, but also a chance to talk about a state championship run at, say, Thanksgiving in a few weeks.

"Yup, everything is about volleyball right now," Bailey Helzer said of the conversations at the house.

