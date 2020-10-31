Ashland-Greenwood reaches Class B state volleyball tournament

ASHLAND — Senior Carly vonRentzell had 14 kills to lead the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 win against Beatrice in the B-5 district championship match on Saturday.
Ashland-Greenwood (23-6) advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.
