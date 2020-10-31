 Skip to main content
Ashland-Greenwood reaches Class B state volleyball tournament
Ashland-Greenwood reaches Class B state volleyball tournament

Beatrice vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 10.31

Ashland-Greenwood players celebrate with the trophy after beating Beatrice 3-1 on Saturday in Ashland to qualify for the Class B state volleyball tournament.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

ASHLAND — Senior Carly vonRentzell had 14 kills to lead the Ashland-Greenwood volleyball team to a 23-25, 25-16, 25-14, 25-20 win against Beatrice in the B-5 district championship match on Saturday.

Ashland-Greenwood (23-6) advanced to the state tournament for the first time since 2015.

Check back for updates to this story and more photos.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7435 or bwagner@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LJSSportsWagner.

Husker volleyball/women's basketball reporter

Brent has worked at the Journal Star for 14 years. His beats include Nebraska volleyball, women's basketball and high school soccer and cross country.

