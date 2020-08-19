As future Huskers Allick and Lauenstein join forces, Waverly focused on finishing strong

As teammates for Volleyball Club Nebraska, Bekka Allick and Whitney Lauenstein were at a Kansas City hotel when Allick heard the news.
With her family looking for a new place to live, Allick found out she would be moving to Waverly, where Lauenstein is a standout volleyball player.
Allick, who played as a freshman and sophomore at Lincoln North Star, hardly got past the doorway before being tackled by a very happy current and future teammate.
“I literally started crying, Bekka and I are going to go to college together and now we can say we’ve had the high school experience with each other,” Lauenstein said. “I was just super excited and overwhelmed with emotions.”
Lauenstein, a 2019 first-team Super-State selection, led Waverly to the Class B semifinals last year, but this year’s team has higher aspirations. Despite losing a number of key starters, Waverly is loaded with talent once again.
Middle blockers Abby Plouzek and Atley Carey (296 combined kills last year) have both graduated, but Allick and senior Taylor Kudym will take over those spots. Seniors Bailey Jeffers and Lauenstein return at outside hitter, and Karsen Vanscoy will take over at libero, but the biggest piece missing from 2019 is at setter.
Four-year starter Annika Evans has moved on to the college ranks, leaving Maddie Wells and Hannah Allick as the two players likely to take over setting duties. Replacing Evans, who joined Nebraska as a walk-on, will be difficult, but Waverly still has plenty of Husker talent remaining.
With Evans part of the 2020 class, Lauenstein will join the Huskers in 2021 and Bekka Allick will follow in 2022, marking three straight years a Waverly player will move to the state’s premier college program.
“To have kids be able to stay in-state and play is a gift, and it’s a testament to how hard they’ve worked as women,” Waverly head coach Terri Neujahr said.
Waverly had state title aspirations last year but let a 2-1 lead slip away in the state tournament semifinals. This year, Lauenstein said there is an emphasis on finishing every practice and every game strong, and that mentality is carrying over to practice every day.
“Everyone has been super welcoming, but they’re also really competitive, and it’s all out of love at the end of the day,” Bekka Allick said. “They’re not in it just to play volleyball, they’re in it to win state, and I admire that.”
While last year’s squad had a heavy senior presence, Neujahr has been impressed by her team’s maturity and togetherness thus far. In order to achieve their goals, the Vikings will rely on two themes this season: being connected and determined at all times.
This year’s Waverly squad may have begun its journey of connectivity and determination in a Kansas City hotel room, but that message will continue to echo around the Viking gym for as long as it takes.
“We have a really good bond, we’re so strong and close together,” Lauenstein said. “It’s just the first week of school and we’re already so tight, we always want to hang out with each other.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!