As future Huskers Allick and Lauenstein join forces, Waverly focused on finishing strong

As teammates for Volleyball Club Nebraska, Bekka Allick and Whitney Lauenstein were at a Kansas City hotel when Allick heard the news.

With her family looking for a new place to live, Allick found out she would be moving to Waverly, where Lauenstein is a standout volleyball player.

Allick, who played as a freshman and sophomore at Lincoln North Star, hardly got past the doorway before being tackled by a very happy current and future teammate.

“I literally started crying, Bekka and I are going to go to college together and now we can say we’ve had the high school experience with each other,” Lauenstein said. “I was just super excited and overwhelmed with emotions.”

Lauenstein, a 2019 first-team Super-State selection, led Waverly to the Class B semifinals last year, but this year’s team has higher aspirations. Despite losing a number of key starters, Waverly is loaded with talent once again.

Middle blockers Abby Plouzek and Atley Carey (296 combined kills last year) have both graduated, but Allick and senior Taylor Kudym will take over those spots. Seniors Bailey Jeffers and Lauenstein return at outside hitter, and Karsen Vanscoy will take over at libero, but the biggest piece missing from 2019 is at setter.