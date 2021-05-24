Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 volleyball nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the volleyball finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Mya Larson

School: Wahoo | Year: Junior

The 5-foot-11 outside hitter hammered 532 kills, which ranked second in the state. Her 41-kill performance in the state final against St. Paul helped lift the Warriors to a Class C-1 crown. She was named a first-team Super-Stater.

Whitney Lauenstein

School: Waverly | Year: Senior

The 6-2 outside hitter and Nebraska recruit helped lead Waverly back to the Class B state tournament. She was named a first-team Super-Stater after racking up more than 400 kills. She also is a very talented back-row player.

Elle Glock

School: Wahoo | Year: Senior