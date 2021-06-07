Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 girls coach of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for girls coach of the year.
The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.
Trish Larson
School: Wahoo | Sport: Volleyball
Larson guided one of the state's top volleyball teams regardless of class. The Warriors finished 35-0 and capped it with a Class C-1 state championship victory against St. Paul. Wahoo rallied from down 1-0 and 2-1 to win the title in five sets. It marked Wahoo's third state championship in four seasons. Larson tutored two Super-State first-teamers in Elle Glock and daughter Mya Larson.
Ryan Psota
School: Lincoln Pius X | Sport: Basketball
Psota led the 25-0 Thunderbolts to back-to-back state championships. Pius X became the first Class A team to repeat since Bellevue West in 2009-10, and the first Class A team to finish a season unbeaten since 2005. Psota coached two Super-Staters in first-teamer Alexis Markowski and second-teamer Jillian Aschoff. The Bolts also repeated as Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament champions.
Arnold Talero
School: Norris | Sport: Soccer
Talero guided Norris to its best soccer season in school history. The Titans won their first 20 games and recorded the program's first state tournament victory. Norris reached the Class B final before losing to top-ranked Omaha Skutt 2-1 in the final. Norris finished 6-8 in 2019 before rolling to a 20-1 mark two seasons later. The Titans also swept the EMC tournament and regular-season titles.