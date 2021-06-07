Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 girls coach of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for girls coach of the year.

The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.

Trish Larson

School: Wahoo | Sport: Volleyball

Larson guided one of the state's top volleyball teams regardless of class. The Warriors finished 35-0 and capped it with a Class C-1 state championship victory against St. Paul. Wahoo rallied from down 1-0 and 2-1 to win the title in five sets. It marked Wahoo's third state championship in four seasons. Larson tutored two Super-State first-teamers in Elle Glock and daughter Mya Larson.

Ryan Psota

School: Lincoln Pius X | Sport: Basketball