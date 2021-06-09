Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 girls athlete of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for girls athlete of the year.
The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.
Alexis Markowski
School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball.
The 6-foot-3 post player averaged 22.3 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting nearly 60% from the field in leading the Thunderbolts to a perfect season and back-to-back Class A state championships. On the volleyball court, she led the Bolts in kills (294) and blocks (46) from her middle blocker spot. Pius X finished 23-5 and reached the Class A state tournament.
Molly Ramsey
School: Norris | Year: Senior
Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.
Ramsey was part of three teams to win EMC championships and reach the Class B state championship round. She earned third-team Super-State honors at libero after sparking Norris' defensive efforts in volleyball. She ran point for the Titans' basketball team, playing lockdown defense. In soccer, she scored a team-best 19 goals, including two in the Class B state semifinals.
Whitney Lauenstein
School: Waverly | Year: Senior
Sports: Volleyball, track.
The 6-2 outside hitter was named a first-team Super-Stater in volleyball after finishing with more than 400 kills while leading Waverly to the Class B state tournament. Lauenstein also was one of the state's top hurdlers and high jumpers. She placed second at state in the high jump, third in the 100 hurdles, and took all-class gold in the 300s in :44.70.