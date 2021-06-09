Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 girls athlete of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for girls athlete of the year.

The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.

Alexis Markowski

School: Lincoln Pius X | Year: Senior

Sports: Volleyball, basketball.

The 6-foot-3 post player averaged 22.3 points and 13.0 rebounds while shooting nearly 60% from the field in leading the Thunderbolts to a perfect season and back-to-back Class A state championships. On the volleyball court, she led the Bolts in kills (294) and blocks (46) from her middle blocker spot. Pius X finished 23-5 and reached the Class A state tournament.

Molly Ramsey

School: Norris | Year: Senior

Sports: Volleyball, basketball, soccer.