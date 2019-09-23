When Fillmore Central began the volleyball season with just two wins in its first five games, it threatened to derail the team’s progress from a year ago.
The Class C-2 No. 10 Panthers returned most of their team, including many who enjoyed a state-tournament run in basketball last season.
The team's initial losses to Lincoln Christian, Minden and Superior could have knocked the Panthers off course. Instead, it pushed them to keep improving.
“We were pretty frustrated because we expect a lot out of this team," senior middle blocker Halle Theis said. "We’re all really good competitors and good athletes, so that wasn’t really what we were hoping for, and I think it kind of brought us down a little bit. But we were able to get over that hump and work harder and play better these last couple weeks.”
Fillmore Central has been on a roll ever since, winning 11 of its last 12 matches. Victories over David City, Milford and Tri County helped, but a victory over Superior in the rematch gave the Panthers the momentum they needed.
“To beat them and play so well was really awesome, and I think that kind of sparked this fire that we’ve had the last week and these last couple of games,” Theis said.
With a loss to Arcadia/Loup City sprinkled in, Fillmore Central continued to roll, finding success in the Fillmore Central Invite on Saturday, until an injury seemed to halt the momentum.
Sophomore Lexi Theis, one of the team’s best attackers, suffered a knee injury before the Panthers played top-ranked Hastings St. Cecilia. With a half an hour to go until the game, head coach Dawn Temme spoke with Lexi Theis’ parents and ruled her out, leaving the team in an uncertain spot.
Fillmore Central dropped the first set 25-11 but stormed back to win the final two sets 25-22 and 25-16, handing Hastings St. Cecilia its first loss of the season.
“For us to come out and play like we did, with the lineup we did against St. Cecilia, I was super proud of the girls,” Temme said.
The victory, which Halle Theis called “the best game I’ve taken part in,” can now serve as proof that Fillmore Central can hang with the best in its class, even without its star sophomore. The extent of Lexi Theis' knee injury is uncertain.
If Saturday’s result is any indication, they have room to grow.
“I think that (win) is going to help us throughout the rest of this year," senior Macy Scott said. "I think we’re going to want to keep having that feeling of beating those tough teams."