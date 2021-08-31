An 'absolutely fearless' Shaylee Myers hoists Southwest over Pius X in city top 10 clash

Shaylee Myers looks like one of the top five players in Class A.
The Fresno State volleyball commit helped lead Class A No. 6 Lincoln Southwest to a 2-0 sweep (25-21, 27-25) over No. 8 Pius X.
The Silver Hawks won the Pius X triangular with wins against Pius X and Millard North (21-25, 25-16, 25-17).
Coach Mark Novotny of Lincoln Southwest had high praise for his fourth-year starter Myers.
“She’s an absolutely fearless player when it comes to these matches, and if she is nervous or scared, you don’t see it too often," he said. "Now, in her senior year, it’s a good opportunity to put a team on your back and carry them as much as you can.”
Myers led her team in kills with 13, including two huge swings late in the second set that put her team up 25-24 and 26-25, respectively. She also had three ace serves.
Southwest's Courtney Holsteen, a Sioux Falls volleyball commit, pitched in another four kills.
Novotny isn’t fully satisfied with how his team played but was happy to win an intense match this early in the season.
“In both sets, toward early- or mid-game, we started to take control and built up a five- or six-point lead and then in both sets had to fend off a tie game at 20 or a tie game at 22. That’s not easy to do this early on in the season ... It’s always a fun game playing Pius.”
The Silver Hawks host Kearney on Thursday.
Pius X is looking for its players to gain experience quickly after losing 11 players from last season's team to graduation.
“We got some runs in there, but the runs didn’t last as long as we needed them to, so that kind of hurt," Pius X coach Katie Wenz said. "We made some errors at crucial points and made some repeated errors, so that really exposed what our weakness is. We need to work on our passing a lot more.
"We have to play in it the whole time and bag points and not let them get four- or five-point runs on us.”
Regan Haith, the only senior on the Thunderbolts, led the team with seven kills. Pius X swept Millard North 2-0 (25-17, 25-17) to begin the triangular.
Pius X will head to Grand Island on Thursday for the Islanders’ triangular.