Allick sisters relish chance to share state tourney court after No. 3 Waverly rolls past Bennington

WAVERLY — Bekka Allick may be the headline name, but it was a balanced, team-effort approach that propelled Waverly to the Class B state volleyball tournament for the fourth straight year.

Allick’s 15 kills led the No. 3 Vikings, but Waverly (23-11) got kills from five other players in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Bennington on Saturday.

Junior Jaelyn Dicke tallied eight kills and right side hitter Kara Kassebaum added six as Bekka Allick’s sister, Hannah, spread the ball around with pinpoint accuracy to keep the Bennington defense off balance.

Hannah Allick talked about the confidence she has as a setter with all the Vikings’ offensive weapons.

“Oh, my gosh, it’s easy to give it to any of our hitters out there,” Hannah Allick said. “I feel like wherever I go with the ball, they’ll take care of it. It’s just a lot of good stuff.”

Hannah and Bekka Allick were sporting big smiles after the match. Possibly because it will be the first time the duo will get the opportunity to play together at the state tournament. Bekka missed last year’s tournament with an injured leg. The pair moved to Waverly after spending their freshman and sophomore years at Lincoln North Star.