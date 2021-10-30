Allick sisters relish chance to share state tourney court after No. 3 Waverly rolls Bennington

WAVERLY — Bekka Allick may be the headline name, but it was a balanced, team-effort approach that propelled Waverly to the Class B state volleyball tournament for the fourth straight year.
Allick’s 15 kills led the No. 3 Vikings, but Waverly (23-11) got kills from five other players in a 25-19, 25-16, 25-13 sweep over Bennington on Saturday.
Junior Jaelyn Dicke tallied eight kills and right side hitter Kara Kassebaum added six as Bekka Allick’s sister, Hannah, spread the ball around with pinpoint accuracy to keep the Bennington defense off-balance.
Hannah Allick talked about the confidence she has as a setter in all the Vikings’ offensive weapons.
“Oh my gosh, it’s easy to give it to any of our hitters out there,” Hannah Allick said. “I feel like wherever I go with the ball, they’ll take care of it. It’s just a lot of good stuff.”
Hannah and Bekka Allick were sporting big smiles following the match. Possibly because it will be the first time the duo will get the opportunity to play together at the state tournament. Bekka missed last year’s tournament with an injured leg. The pair moved to Waverly after spending their freshmen and sophomore years at Lincoln North Star.
“I’m really excited,” Hannah Allick said. “It will be such a good memory for all of us to play one last time at state. And it will be a new experience for Bekka and I. I’m just super excited for it.”
After being bounced in the first round last year by Ashland-Greenwood, Vikings coach Terri Neujahr is pumped to be headed back to state, loving the way her team has gelled and grown along the way.
“The leadership of this group has just been phenomenal,” Neujahr said. They pay a lot of attention to our culture and it’s a group that’s just committed to each other.
“We had a little bit of inexperience last year, but a lot of these girls have another year under their belt and that’s really important. Playing at PBA (Pinnacle Bank Arena) can be unnerving and sometimes difficult to deal with. But these girls are on board with everything we’re trying to accomplish.”
Bekka Allick, a Nebraska volleyball commit, showed off her versatility Saturday. Prior to this season, a middle hitter, she made the switch to outside for her senior year. Along with her match-high 15 kills, she recorded three ace serves and displayed her ability to pass and serve receive.
“Bekka is playing out of position for us,” Neujahr said. “Playing outside (hitter) has made her better overall. Better at passing, serve receiving, and she’s just a player that exudes confidence. She can score in a lot of different ways.”
Senior libero Karsen VanScoy, a Northwest Missouri State commit, has spearheaded the Waverly defense. And Saturday was no different.
VanScoy, who eclipsed the 1,000-digs mark earlier in the season, kept several rallies alive Saturday and closed late with an ace serve to help ice the win.
Neujahr closed by praising her four seniors, which includes middle hitter Madyson Bannitt for their leadership.
“You say it every year, but this group is just a really special group,” Neujahr said. “Our seniors and the job they’ve done with leadership and culture has been phenomenal.”