Alleged misconduct by Kearney students at Lincoln High volleyball match being investigated

Administrators at Kearney High School offered apologies and pledged a full investigation following allegations that the Bearcats' student section taunted Lincoln High's volleyball team.

Athletic director Ryan Hogue said he is aware of parents' allegations from Tuesday's match in Kearney, which include Kearney students touching Lincoln High players and using derogatory language.

"While it may be difficult to prove any misconduct occurred with our students today, we do apologize to the Lincoln High volleyball coaching staff and team for any potential misconduct that might have occurred," Hogue said in a Wednesday news release.

In a message to parents on Wednesday, Lincoln High Principal Mark Larson said Lincoln Public Schools is working with Kearney officials to "fully investigate reports of inappropriate comments and actions from the spectators" at Tuesday's match.

"Student safety is one of our top priorities," he said. "We take each report seriously and will work with all involved to thoroughly investigate each report."

Jeff Stauss, assistant director of the Nebraska School Activities Association, told a Kearney news station the NSAA was investigating the matter and had been in contact with both schools.

Contact the writer at zhammack@journalstar.com or 402-473-7225. On Twitter @HammackLJS

K-12 education reporter

Zach Hammack, a 2018 UNL graduate, has always called Lincoln home. He previously worked as a copy editor at the Journal Star and was a reporting intern in 2017. Now, he covers students, teachers and schools as the newspaper’s K-12 reporter.

