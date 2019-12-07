All-state volleyball: Buss has made a name for herself, but her impact goes beyond those thunderous kills

The secret to Marriah Buss’ success is pretty simple — all it takes is a cup of coffee.

As a pregame ritual, she’s been known to stop by Hy-Vee’s Caribou coffee shop, so much so that the employees there began to dub her "their star volleyball player."

When she returned for the first time after finishing the season, she was greeted with celebration and a free beverage.

"State champions don’t have to pay for coffee," they told her.

At Lincoln Lutheran, a sign outside the school proclaims the team as state champions. In head coach Sue Ziegler’s office, there are trophies, awards and even a large painting of the team’s state final celebration.

It’s clear how much the title meant to the Warrior community — and how much it meant to Buss. She went through heartbreak at the state tournament two years in a row — a third-place finish in 2017 and a state final defeat in 2018.

But this time around, things were different. In the offseason, the team put in countless hours of work, namely intense conditioning early in the morning and hitting the weight room. It created a close-knit team, perhaps more than Ziegler had seen in her many years at Lincoln Lutheran.