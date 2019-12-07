All-state volleyball: A never-stop-working mentality persists with this year's first-team Super-Staters

When she returned to the SkyHawk team after missing 13 matches, Krause picked up without missing a beat, totaling 360 kills in an abbreviated season. However, she gives credit to her setter and fellow first-team selection Allie Gray. Gray made a big jump from her sophomore season to junior year, totaling 250 more assists, as she took pride in owning her role as a setter.

“With that, came of a lot of confidence in what I was doing, and I think that showed in knowing that this is my offense, this is my team, I’m going to take control of it and I got a lot better at that this year,” Gray said.

Meanwhile, hard work helped two players make the jump from second team to first team, Wahoo’s Mya Larson and Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis. For Sis, her goal this season was to work on her ball control, as defense was an area of concern going into the year. By the end of the season, coach John Svehla said teams could no longer target Sis on serves, a testament to her improvement.

After exploding onto the high school volleyball scene as a freshman with 438 kills, Larson made a big jump in her sophomore year, putting together a 610-kill season that put her second in the state, just behind Buss.