All-state volleyball: A never-stop-working mentality persists with this year's first-team Super-Staters

For the seven members of the Lincoln Journal Star’s volleyball Super-State first team, their stellar seasons didn’t come easy.
It’s a defining feature of the 2019 team — an unwillingness to simply coast by on their talent, instead opting to put in hours of work to better their craft. For a team full of future college players, it’s as though they can’t stop working. After all, there’s always something to improve on.
Take the example of Superior’s Kalynn Meyer, who put together a third consecutive 500-kill season. The Nebraska signee's offensive prowess is well-known, but she approached her senior season with the goal of improving on serving and defense.
With sister Shayla providing offense as well, the elder Meyer moved into some unnatural positions all over the court to confuse opposing teams. It might not have played to her individual strengths, but it helped the team, so she did it all the same.
“I knew going into the season that I would be the main focus point, so I kind of put that pressure on myself but then put it aside so I could focus on the team and not just my own self,” Meyer said.
Meyer is joined by a pair of returners from last year’s Super-State first team in Lincoln Lutheran’s Marriah Buss and Omaha Skutt’s Lindsay Krause. Both players helped lead their teams to state titles after working hard in the offseason, highlighted by Krause’s time with the U.S. Under-18 volleyball team.
When she returned to the SkyHawk team after missing 13 matches, Krause picked up without missing a beat, totaling 360 kills in an abbreviated season. However, she gives credit to her setter and fellow first-team selection Allie Gray. Gray made a big jump from her sophomore season to junior year, totaling 250 more assists, as she took pride in owning her role as a setter.
“With that, came of a lot of confidence in what I was doing, and I think that showed in knowing that this is my offense, this is my team, I’m going to take control of it and I got a lot better at that this year,” Gray said.
Meanwhile, hard work helped two players make the jump from second team to first team, Wahoo’s Mya Larson and Papillion-La Vista’s Norah Sis. For Sis, her goal this season was to work on her ball control, as defense was an area of concern going into the year. By the end of the season, coach John Svehla said teams could no longer target Sis on serves, a testament to her improvement.
After exploding onto the high school volleyball scene as a freshman with 438 kills, Larson made a big jump in her sophomore year, putting together a 610-kill season that put her second in the state, just behind Buss.
“Every day in practice, always working hard and going drill after drill (helped improvement),” Larson said. “It’s sometimes helpful only having so many people in varsity because you get so much playing time. Getting every rep and just working hard at practice really helps.”
Perhaps the biggest improvement of any player in the state came from Waverly’s Whitney Lauenstein. In her first season on varsity, she racked up more than 400 kills but hit just .281 as she always looked for the big kill.
This offseason, a shift in mentality helped Lauenstein dominate on the court, as coach Terri Neujahr encouraged her to try different types of shots and focus on every individual kill as just one point. That shift paid off — as Lauenstein’s kill total went up, her hitting percentage rose all the way to .407, and she recently committed to Nebraska as well.
“Having that chance to play smart and get all the jitters out helped,” Lauenstein said. "This year, I kept thinking that in my head. One point, no matter what I do, and we need to get that one point, so that helped me this year.”
All the members of the 2019 Super-State first team possess immense talent, but they wouldn’t have been as successful as they were without a focus on constantly improving. That served them well in 2019, and with Division I career ahead of all of them, it may continue to pay dividends in the future for the best high school players Nebraska has to offer.