After winning first set, Lincoln East 'kind of got stuck' in loss to Kearney

The Lincoln East volleyball team was two days away from starting its season before a positive COVID-19 test forced a two-week layoff.

Losing valuable early-season matches slowed progress for the Spartans, who have played the fewest matches of any team in Class A.

Making up those lost matches resulted in a unique scheduling situation for Lincoln East, which defeated Kearney on Saturday and also took on the Class A No. 10 Bearcats on Tuesday.

Lincoln East won the first set Tuesday but ultimately couldn’t slow down a clinical Kearney offense in a 3-1 Bearcat win (17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20) at East.

“You have to give respect where respect is due, they (Kearney) bounced back from that loss really well and we kind of got stuck,” Lincoln East coach Nicole Gingery said.

The Spartans were at their best in the first set, when a pair of kills and an ace from Brooke Peltz stretched a two-point lead into an eventual 25-17 set win. Lincoln East (4-6) served well with nine aces and only one service error in the match, but poor serve reception led to Kearney (13-7) picking up eight aces as well.