After winning first set, Lincoln East 'kind of got stuck' in loss to Kearney

The Lincoln East volleyball team was two days away from starting its season before a positive COVID-19 test forced a two-week layoff.
Losing valuable early-season matches slowed progress for the Spartans, who have played the fewest matches of any team in Class A.
Making up those lost matches resulted in a unique scheduling situation for Lincoln East, which defeated Kearney on Saturday and also took on the Class A No. 10 Bearcats on Tuesday.
Lincoln East won the first set Tuesday but ultimately couldn’t slow down a clinical Kearney offense in a 3-1 Bearcat win (17-25, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20) at East.
“You have to give respect where respect is due, they (Kearney) bounced back from that loss really well and we kind of got stuck,” Lincoln East coach Nicole Gingery said.
The Spartans were at their best in the first set, when a pair of kills and an ace from Brooke Peltz stretched a two-point lead into an eventual 25-17 set win. Lincoln East (4-6) served well with nine aces and only one service error in the match, but poor serve reception led to Kearney (13-7) picking up eight aces as well.
When the aces slowed down in the second set, it allowed the Kearney offense to take advantage. Three different Bearcats finished with double-digit kills — seniors Lily Novacek and Aspen Rusher each had a match-high 14, and Sidney Province added 12. Kearney setter Lucy Bartee led the Bearcat offense to a powerful night — they finished the match with 56 kills, compared with 34 for East.
Annalee Ventling-Brown led the Spartans with 10 kills.
“Their setter is really solid, she was good at putting them back in system and our block wasn’t quite where it needed to be, so they took advantage,” Gingery said.
Even after Kearney evened the match at 1-1, East had a golden opportunity when it jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the third set. Kearney slowly chipped away at the deficit before getting its first lead of the set at 23-22. Both of the Spartans’ next two attacks sailed out of bounds, and Kearney took the set.
East kept the fourth set close, but Kearney still pulled away for the eventual 3-1 match win. The Spartans weren’t far away from knocking off the top-10 Bearcats once again, but Gingery said she wants more consistency from her team moving forward.
“I wanted my seniors to work through it and I wanted them to step up and make plays,” she said. “Don’t get me wrong, we battled at the end there, but sometimes it’s too little, too late.”
Kearney vs. Lincoln East, 9.29
