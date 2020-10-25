After turbulent start, Lincoln East volleyball finds its groove — and at the right time

It may be later in the season than first-year coach Nicole Gingery would have wanted, but the Lincoln East volleyball team is finally starting to find its groove.
The Spartans’ season was disrupted before it even began due to a two-week quarantine period, and a 5-9 start followed as East tried to find its identity as a team. However, the last two weeks have revealed what the Spartans are capable of — they’ve knocked off a pair of top-10 opponents and are taking a six-match winning streak into districts this week.
“We’re finally into a groove, and the comfort level is now there, even if it’s better late than never,” Gingery said.
Lincoln East’s turnaround began Oct. 12, when the Spartans swept No. 5 Lincoln Southwest 3-0, and it continued with wins over No. 8 Millard South and Council Bluffs (Iowa) Abraham Lincoln on Oct. 15.
“Everybody was doing their jobs, and you could just feel all the energy from the girls who were playing, from our coaching staff and from our girls on the bench,” Gingery said. “Everybody was just dialed in and the girls just came to play.”
While the Spartans might have liked to challenge for the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament title last Thursday, the tournament’s four-team pools resulted in East just missing out on the top pool as the conference’s No. 5 seed. Instead, East swept Lincoln North Star 3-0 and battled to a 3-2 win over Lincoln High to take its pool.
While a solid defensive effort has been crucial for East’s recent success, it was the Spartan offense which stepped up against the Links. Senior AnnaLee Ventling-Brown had a career-high 19 kills to go along with 14 kills from fellow senior Brooke Peltz.
“We’re lucky that AnnaLee had a big game and that we got things going offensively because our defense struggled a little bit in that match,” Gingery said.
The Spartans’ six seniors are aware of the challenge that awaits them at Tuesday’s District A-3— all it takes is two wins, and East can make the state tournament for the first time since 2008. However, it won’t be easy to get past Lincoln Southeast in the district’s opening match, followed by district host No. 3 Lincoln Pius X in the final.
The Thunderbolts swept East 3-0 on Sept. 16, but the Spartans have grown in both confidence and performance since then. As has been her message all season, Gingery will call on them to simply focus on their jobs and control what they can control.
“We can’t control the situation we’re in, or where we land, so we’re just going to play hard and play the best we can wherever we are,” Gingery said.
