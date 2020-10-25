After turbulent start, Lincoln East volleyball finds its groove — and at the right time

It may be later in the season than first-year coach Nicole Gingery would have wanted, but the Lincoln East volleyball team is finally starting to find its groove.

The Spartans’ season was disrupted before it even began due to a two-week quarantine period, and a 5-9 start followed as East tried to find its identity as a team. However, the last two weeks have revealed what the Spartans are capable of — they’ve knocked off a pair of top-10 opponents and are taking a six-match winning streak into districts this week.

“We’re finally into a groove, and the comfort level is now there, even if it’s better late than never,” Gingery said.

Lincoln East’s turnaround began Oct. 12, when the Spartans swept No. 5 Lincoln Southwest 3-0, and it continued with wins over No. 8 Millard South and Council Bluffs (Iowa) Abraham Lincoln on Oct. 15.

“Everybody was doing their jobs, and you could just feel all the energy from the girls who were playing, from our coaching staff and from our girls on the bench,” Gingery said. “Everybody was just dialed in and the girls just came to play.”