When Class A No. 10 Lincoln Southeast took the court for its first few games of the volleyball season, head coach Paige Hubl didn't know what to expect.
With nine seniors vying for playing time, she wondered if they would mesh together.
“Some things shocked me, some things I was pleasantly surprised (by),” said Hubl, who played volleyball at Nebraska. “It’s just when you’re playing that high level of competition so early, you get to find those areas of things your team really needs to start focusing on.”
The competition was tough for the Knights early on. They began the year 2-3, suffering losses to Omaha Skutt, Omaha Westside and Western Christian (Iowa).
Since then, Southeast (7-3) has dropped just one set and has won five straight matches. Much of the credit behind the winning steak belongs to junior Brittany Wulf, who leads the team with 110 kills.
“The level of play Brittany Wulf is playing at right now is a super high level,” Hubl said. “… There hasn’t really been a game where she’s hit below .200, so that’s key -- to keep her consistent and healthy throughout the season.”
Wulf wants to be Southeast's go-to player, the one the Knights rely on for a big kill or offensive spark.
“Personally, I’m trying to step in as a leader and help our team come together, but our senior leaders are also really helpful,” Wulf said.
Having a cohesive effort will be especially important for the Knights this week. First up is a home game against No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Tuesday.
Pius X is "going to have some great kills, they’re going to make some great plays, but it’s going to be (important) seeing how our girls react to that,” Hubl said. “Are they going to step up to that challenge?”
Things don’t get any easier from there. Southeast will compete in the LPS Classic later in the week. The tournament features most of the top teams in Class A.
“I’m really confident about (the tournament) with our team,” she said. “In our practices, we’ve been working really well together, and our defense is looking really good. In our relationships on the court, we’re all connecting and it’s going pretty well.”