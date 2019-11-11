Omaha Skutt's Allison Gray (30) celebrates the SkyHawks' win in the second set with teammates Cameron Cartwright (left), Megan Skovsende (15), Abigail Schomers (3) and Breanna Skala (right) in the Class B state championship Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR
Diller-Odell's Kyleigh Barnts (10) looks on as teammate Addison Heidemann (4) makes a pass against Archbishop Bergan in the Class D-1 championship match Saturday at the Devaney Sports Center.
Six volleyball teams claimed state titles at the Devaney Sports Center on Saturday, while more than 200 others fell short of the ultimate prize. With the triumphs of this year’s state tournament fresh in mind, it’s worth looking at a way-too-early forecast of what 2020 might hold.
Class A
After capturing a state title, the Papillion-La Vista South Titans lose Ashlyn Dierks and Sophie Hendrix, but return most of the team, including up-and-coming freshman Stella Adeyemi. It’ll be difficult to recapture their lightning in a bottle, especially when crosstown rivals Papillion-La Vista will be led by Creighton commit Norah Sis once again.
Runner-up Gretna loses key starters at setter, libero and outside hitter. Lincoln Pius X graduates starting hitters Lauren Taubenheim and Carly Rodaway, but returns the rest of its starters. With stellar hitters McKenna Ruch and Eve Fountain of Millard North graduating, along with Elkhorn South’s Ibi Green, Class A will be wide open once again.
Class B
Brace yourself, Class B fans. After five straight state titles, Omaha Skutt looks poised for another season atop Class B. Megan Skovsende graduates, but the likes of Lindsay Krause and Allison Gray are back, with additional talent ready to make its mark.
Runner-up Omaha Duchesne will need to replace most of its starting lineup. The same is true for Waverly, although the Vikings do return Whitney Lauenstein, one of the state’s most dominant hitters. Look for Norris to challenge Skutt, as the Titans have a well-rounded team with several Division I talent players (Kalli Kroeker, Ella Waters and Molly Ramsey).
Class C-1
There’s no way to replace a player like Lincoln Lutheran's Marriah Buss, who will move on to the college at Wichita State after totaling the second-most kills in state history.
With a senior-heavy team this year, Lincoln Lutheran will have an uphill climb back to the top. Meanwhile, Wahoo fell short at the state tournament but returns most of its starting lineup, including setter Elle Glock and outside hitter Mya Larson. St. Paul graduates just two seniors from its 35-1 team, leaving the Wildcats as another presumptive favorite. With Ellie and Grace Baumert leading the way, Malcolm should be a top-10 team.
Class C-2
Even after Superior lost NU commit Kalynn Meyer to graduation, younger sister Shayla is ready to step up after totaling nearly 400 kills this past season.
Defending champion Grand Island Central Catholic loses key players, including Avery and Allison Kalvoda and Katie Maser, as does runner-up Hastings St. Cecilia. Kali Jurgensmeier had an outstanding sophomore season for Bishop Neumann and could propel the Cavaliers to big things in 2020, while Lutheran Northeast returns all but two players. Class C-2 could go a number of ways next season.
Class D-1
Diller-Odell loses starting hitters Mackenzie Vitosh and Emily Swanson but does return both Addison and Karli Heidemann, who should keep the Griffins in contention. After totaling 30-plus wins in 2019, Pleasanton loses just two seniors and could be an early favorite. Central Valley and CWC should be strong again, as well.
Class D-2
After capturing back-to-back titles, BDS loses all-around star Regan Alfs to graduation but returns two big hitters in Macy Kamler and Mariah Sliva. A third straight state title isn’t out of the question. Falls City Sacred Heart had a young team in 2019, and with star attacker Erison Vonderschmidt back, the Irish could make a run next year. Lawrence-Nelson and Humphrey St. Francis lose many key starters but should be among the top teams in the class.
