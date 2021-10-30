After another dominant performance, No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran turns it attention to a bigger goal

Lincoln Lutheran coach Sue Ziegler said that five years ago she could not have dreamed her Warriors could put together a run like this.
Fast forward to Saturday, when the Class C-1 No. 1 Warriors punched their ticket to a fifth straight state tournament with a 25-9, 25-18, 25-16 sweep of North Bend Central in the C1-3 district final at Lutheran High School.
“This is an awesome feeling, and the girls love it,” Ziegler said. “I’m so proud of them and happy for them that they can experience it for another year.”
It was another win in a dominant season for the Warriors. They have a 35-2 record, with the losses coming against two of the top teams in Class B (No. 1 Norris and No. 3 Waverly). They have lost just one set against Class C opponents this season.
Last season, the Warriors rolled into state as the top-ranked team and fell in the semifinals. The goal this time? To be the last team standing on Saturday.
“I think this is a team that could do it because we have so many weapons,” Ziegler said. “It’s hard to defend against our team and we have such a great defense, too. So pretty solid effort all around by our team.”
It took awhile for the Warrior offense to get rolling Saturday, but when it did, it was unstoppable. After falling behind in the early stages of the match, the front row started clicking, with Ashlyn DeBoer picking up four kills early.
Lincoln Lutheran thrashed North Bend Central in the third set, jumping out to leads of 5-0 and 11-3. Abby Wachal had five kills in the final set and was the only Warrior with double-digit kills in the match.
“I believed in my team,” Wachal said. “I knew we could do it and we just got out there and did it.”
The defense stepped up in the clutch Saturday for Lutheran. DeBoer made a crucial dig by diving into the scoring table, a point the Warriors later won. A couple of other impressive digs and blocks up front held the advantage.
"We have held up a lot of balls that teams think are going down," Ziegler said. "That just fires up our team. And we just come back strong and win those rallies. It keeps us motivated."
After team bonding Sunday, it is back to the court Monday for the final week of the season. And they will be ready.
"We just got to get to practice and work as hard as we can," Wachal said. "I know that our team practices with all our effort all the time and no matter what it takes, we got to find a way."