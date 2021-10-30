After another dominant performance, No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran turns it attention to a bigger goal

It took awhile for the Warrior offense to get rolling Saturday, but when it did, it was unstoppable. After falling behind in the early stages of the match, the front row started clicking, with Ashlyn DeBoer picking up four kills early.

Lincoln Lutheran thrashed North Bend Central in the third set, jumping out to leads of 5-0 and 11-3. Abby Wachal had five kills in the final set and was the only Warrior with double-digit kills in the match.

“I believed in my team,” Wachal said. “I knew we could do it and we just got out there and did it.”

The defense stepped up in the clutch Saturday for Lutheran. DeBoer made a crucial dig by diving into the scoring table, a point the Warriors later won. A couple of other impressive digs and blocks up front held the advantage.

"We have held up a lot of balls that teams think are going down," Ziegler said. "That just fires up our team. And we just come back strong and win those rallies. It keeps us motivated."

After team bonding Sunday, it is back to the court Monday for the final week of the season. And they will be ready.