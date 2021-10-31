After 8-10 start, Exeter-Milligan coach saw potential for 12-0 run, and her players 'handled that ball really well'

After defeating South Platte for a district championship Saturday in Gothenburg, the Exeter-Milligan volleyball players filed onto the bus.
The drive back home, it felt long, coach Madalynn Fousek said.
But the Timberwolves were not going to complain. For the first time in three seasons, they're heading back to the Class D-2 state tournament.
That was the goal when the season started, and the goal never changed. Not even when Exeter-Milligan was 8-10. That's where the Timberwolves stood after two losses in the Johnson County Central Invitational on Oct. 2.
But Fousek sensed she still had a talented team, and the second-year head coach gathered the girls the following week and discussed an ambitious plan.
"I said, 'We can go 12-0, but it's up to you guys,'" Fousek recalls. "The ball's kind of up in your court, and they handled that ball really well."
The Timberwolves backed up their coach's words. They haven't lost since that chat and will take a 12-match winning streak into the state tournament, which starts Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Exeter-Milligan, ranked No. 10, will open against top-ranked Falls City Sacred Heart at 9 a.m.
Exeter-Milligan's winning streak features five wins against teams with 20 or more wins, including a five-set victory against Class D-1 No. 6 BDS in the Crossroads Conference Tournament championship match.
"The girls were ecstatic," Fousek said. "I think that proved to them that we could really beat anyone."
The schedule played a big part in Exeter-Milligan dropping 10 of its first 18 matches. Eight of those defeats came to teams that have 21 wins or more, and four losses were to state-qualifying teams.
But Exeter-Milligan (20-10) also made some rotation tweaks. Fousek moved 5-foot-11 sophomore Malorie Staskal from middle blocker to right side, and 5-8 junior Jasmine Turrubiates from right side to middle.
The change added a little more firepower for a Timberwolves team that already had 5-10 senior Cameran Jansky, one of the top offensive threats in Class D-2. Senior setter Emma Olsen — "She watches more film than I do," her coach says — also continued her steady improvement.
The strength of the team is the senior leadership of Jansky and Olsen, Fousek said, and it played a role in the Timberwolves turning their season around.
"When we were 8-10, that was definitely a valley for us," Fousek said. "But I told them ... 'We are still a really good team, but we all have to believe it.'
"They started to believe it and started to believe in each other, and mostly the started to believe in themselves."
