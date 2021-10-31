After 8-10 start, Exeter-Milligan coach saw potential for 12-0 run, and her players 'handled that ball really well'

"The girls were ecstatic," Fousek said. "I think that proved to them that we could really beat anyone."

The schedule played a big part in Exeter-Milligan dropping 10 of its first 18 matches. Eight of those defeats came to teams that have 21 wins or more, and four losses were to state-qualifying teams.

But Exeter-Milligan (20-10) also made some rotation tweaks. Fousek moved 5-foot-11 sophomore Malorie Staskal from middle blocker to right side, and 5-8 junior Jasmine Turrubiates from right side to middle.

The change added a little more firepower for a Timberwolves team that already had 5-10 senior Cameran Jansky, one of the top offensive threats in Class D-2. Senior setter Emma Olsen — "She watches more film than I do," her coach says — also continued her steady improvement.

The strength of the team is the senior leadership of Jansky and Olsen, Fousek said, and it played a role in the Timberwolves turning their season around.

"When we were 8-10, that was definitely a valley for us," Fousek said. "But I told them ... 'We are still a really good team, but we all have to believe it.'

"They started to believe it and started to believe in each other, and mostly the started to believe in themselves."

