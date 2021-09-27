A stronger and more confident Waverly volleyball team ready to welcome back Bekka Allick for stretch run

Playing one of the state's toughest schedules, Waverly's volleyball team has been tested over and over again.
But a Sept. 16 match against Northwest had coach Terri Neujahr, the Viking players, and those on the other side of the net curious how Waverly would look without its star player.
Waverly (12-5) was beginning a stretch of matches without Bekka Allick, the 6-foot-3 Nebraska recruit who had a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play for Team USA — and serve as team captain — in the FIVB U18 World Championship in Mexico. A big void had to be filled temporarily.
Indeed, a big test.
But, also a big opportunity.
For the Vikings, it was a chance for other players to step up. Waverly won the Northwest match in four sets. The players executed the game plan really well and were very crisp with the details, Neujahr said.
"Just their confidence, as we went through the match, it just grew and grew and grew," the coach said. "They could have gone the other way and they didn't."
Neujahr said she would have been OK with the Vikings going 2-2 during Allick's absence. They went 3-1, with the only loss coming to Class C-1 No. 4 Kearney Catholic over the weekend, and the Vikings felt they left some points on the floor in that one.
Now the Vikings, ranked third in Class B, are set to get Allick back ahead of this weekend's Lincoln Northeast Invitational, which will feature some strong Class A competition.
Waverly could have been down knowing it was without its star player. Excuses could have been made. But instead, "We tried to take the attitude of how can we grow as individuals and as a team so when she does get back, we'll be even better," Neujahr said. "And I think we've done a nice job of that."
From a leadership standpoint, Bekka's twin sister, Hannah, and fellow senior Karsen VanScoy, the starting libero, did a good job picking up the energy levels. As far as producing points at the net, the Vikings saw players such as juniors Jaelyn Dicke and Kara Kassebaum and sophomores Eden Moore and Joslyn Rice step up.
That's been Waverly's mantra all season — players stepping up where and when needed most.
The biggest question for last year's state-qualifying team was how it would try and replace the presence of a Whitney Lauenstein, a first-team Super-Stater who is now taking swings for John Cook's Husker program.
There were six other seniors from last year's team to replace, too.
"I can't even tell you how many different lineups I had written out and all the rotations and things like that going into the first day of practice because I didn't know what was going to work," Neujahr said.
The biggest change came with Bekka Allick, who was recruited as a middle hitter and is playing middle for Team USA. She slid over to outside hitter to give the Vikings one of the state's top pin threats. That allowed the Vikings to put Moore and Rice in the middle and Kassebaum at right side.
It has worked very well. Bekka Allick has pounded 193 kills over 36 sets, and the Vikings have one of the top net attacks in the state.
"Being able to move somebody like Bekka, who is so internationally dominant in the middle and move her to the outside where she's not as comfortable and where she has take on a role of serve-receive ... she has really embraced it and she's very much a kid that's, 'What can I do to help my team win?'"
"(It) makes everybody comfortable."
Waverly's new lineup was tested out of the gate. It opened the season against Class C-1 No. 1 Lincoln Lutheran (a four-set Waverly win) before jumping into the Bellevue West Invitational, which featured many of the state's top Class A teams. Waverly played and lost to Millard West, Omaha Westside and top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South in that tournament.
It was an eye-opening experience, a chance to see where the team was immediate. But it also was a motivating experience, Neujahr said. The Vikings were ready to get back to work the following Monday.
The season doesn't ease up. Waverly still has matches against Wahoo, Omaha Duchesne and Elkhorn coming up.
"We don't exactly end the season easy and you don't want to because you want to be playing tougher teams as you're walking into the end of your season," Neujahr said. "I just want the kids and this team to just grow every day and maybe look at themselves and think to themselves one less error, one less mental mistake, one less mistake with my footwork that I can make today in this drill, in this set.
"It's the really, really small details that make all the difference in a tight match."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.