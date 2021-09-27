A stronger and more confident Waverly volleyball team ready to welcome back Bekka Allick for stretch run

Now the Vikings, ranked third in Class B, are set to get Allick back ahead of this weekend's Lincoln Northeast Invitational, which will feature some strong Class A competition.

Waverly could have been down knowing it was without its star player. Excuses could have been made. But instead, "We tried to take the attitude of how can we grow as individuals and as a team so when she does get back, we'll be even better," Neujahr said. "And I think we've done a nice job of that."

From a leadership standpoint, Bekka's twin sister, Hannah, and fellow senior Karsen VanScoy, the starting libero, did a good job picking up the energy levels. As far as producing points at the net, the Vikings saw players such as juniors Jaelyn Dicke and Kara Kassebaum and sophomores Eden Moore and Joslyn Rice step up.

That's been Waverly's mantra all season — players stepping up where and when needed most.

The biggest question for last year's state-qualifying team was how it would try and replace the presence of a Whitney Lauenstein, a first-team Super-Stater who is now taking swings for John Cook's Husker program.

There were six other seniors from last year's team to replace, too.