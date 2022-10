With seven Class A district champions crowned Wednesday, the state volleyball picture is coming into focus. Here is an unofficial look at the first-round pairings for the state tournament, which begins Wednesday.

All matches will be at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

No. 8-seeded Omaha Marian vs. No. 1 Papillion-La Vista South, 5 p.m.

No. 7 Millard West vs. No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.

No. 6 Gretna vs. No. 3 Omaha Westside, 7 p.m.

No. 5 Lincoln East vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista, 7 p.m.