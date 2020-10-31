 Skip to main content
A look at the official state volleyball pairings
Beatrice vs. Ashland-Greenwood, 10.31

Beatrice outside hitter Avery Gaertig spikes the ball against Ashland-Greenwood right side hitter Carly vonRentzell and outside hitter Presley Harms during the B-5 district final Saturday in Ashland.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

The state volleyball tournament will start Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS

Class A

Wednesday's matches

Elkhorn South (27-1) vs. North Platte (21-11), 7 p.m.

Papillion-La Vista (21-9) vs. Lincoln Southwest (21-9), to follow

Papillion-La Vista South (27-5) vs. Bellevue West (19-12), 7 p.m.

Lincoln Pius X (23-4) vs. Millard West (22-8), to follow

Class B

Wednesday's matches

Omaha Skutt (32-1) vs. Northwest (16-15), 9 a.m.

Waverly (22-6) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (23-6), to follow

Norris (27-4) vs. Aurora (22-12), 9 a.m.

Elkhorn (22-9) vs. York (27-8), to follow

Class C-1

Wednesday's matches

Wahoo (32-0) vs. Adams Central (22-11), 2 p.m.

Syracuse (22-1) vs. Columbus Lakeview (28-5), to follow

St. Paul (32-0) vs. Broken Bow (29-4), 2 p.m.

Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (29-6), to follow

Class C-2

Thursday's matches

Lutheran High Northeast (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m.

Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells-Dodge (25-4), to follow

Overton (26-2) vs. Guardian Angels CC (16-10), 7 p.m.

Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), to follow

Class D-1

Thursday's matches

Pleasanton (30-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m.

Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), to follow

BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington CC (17-13), 2 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), to follow

Class D-2

Thursday's matches

Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m.

Falls City SH (25-6) vs. Humphrey SF (26-2), to follow

CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m.

Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), to follow

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

