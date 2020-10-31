A look at the official state volleyball pairings

The state volleyball tournament will start Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.
FIRST-ROUND PAIRINGS
Class A
Wednesday's matches
Elkhorn South (27-1) vs. North Platte (21-11), 7 p.m.
Papillion-La Vista (21-9) vs. Lincoln Southwest (21-9), to follow
Papillion-La Vista South (27-5) vs. Bellevue West (19-12), 7 p.m.
Lincoln Pius X (23-4) vs. Millard West (22-8), to follow
Class B
Wednesday's matches
Omaha Skutt (32-1) vs. Northwest (16-15), 9 a.m.
Waverly (22-6) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (23-6), to follow
Norris (27-4) vs. Aurora (22-12), 9 a.m.
Elkhorn (22-9) vs. York (27-8), to follow
Class C-1
Wednesday's matches
Wahoo (32-0) vs. Adams Central (22-11), 2 p.m.
Syracuse (22-1) vs. Columbus Lakeview (28-5), to follow
St. Paul (32-0) vs. Broken Bow (29-4), 2 p.m.
Kearney Catholic (30-5) vs. Lincoln Lutheran (29-6), to follow
Class C-2
Thursday's matches
Lutheran High Northeast (33-1) vs. Centennial (22-11), 7 p.m.
Clarkson/Leigh (21-7) vs. Howells-Dodge (25-4), to follow
Overton (26-2) vs. Guardian Angels CC (16-10), 7 p.m.
Norfolk Catholic (23-7) vs. Superior (19-6), to follow
Class D-1
Thursday's matches
Pleasanton (30-0) vs. Johnson-Brock (20-11), 2 p.m.
Mead (23-6) vs. South Platte (26-4), to follow
BDS (28-3) vs. Hartington CC (17-13), 2 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan (24-10) vs. Amherst (20-10), to follow
Class D-2
Thursday's matches
Diller-Odell (30-1) vs. Nebraska Christian (18-8), 9 a.m.
Falls City SH (25-6) vs. Humphrey SF (26-2), to follow
CWC (31-1) vs. Wynot (18-4), 9 a.m.
Maywood-Hayes Center (28-0) vs. Mullen (28-5), to follow
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!