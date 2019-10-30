OMAHA — Millard North has won district volleyball championships before, but the road to Lincoln this time was very difficult.
So when senior Super-Stater McKenna Ruch delivered a powerful kill to clinch a four-set win against Lincoln Southwest on Wednesday night at Omaha Marian High School, the pressure was off and the celebration was on.
The defending state champion and No. 5 Mustangs, who recently had to forfeit 14 victories after the NSAA ruled the team played an ineligible player, outlasted No. 6 Omaha Marian in five sets on Tuesday. About 24 hours later, Millard North overcame a slow start to hold off a No. 9 Lincoln Southwest team with a lot of fight in a 21-25, 25-12, 25-14, 25-21 win to capture the A-7 district championship.
"This has been a tough journey here, but it has made it even more special," said Ruch, who finished with 15 kills. "Going out here, just proving everyone wrong, fighting to get back to state since winning it last year, it makes it so much more special."
Southwest (23-14) jumped on the Mustangs early. The Silver Hawks' defense was strong, and sophomore Shaylee Myers, who had 17 kills, was leading the offensive attack.
"The light turned on, we didn't let anything fall and our blocking did a fantastic job of putting our defense behind them in a good position," LSW coach Mark Novotny said.
But similar to nearly two weeks ago, the Mustangs didn't get rattled.
Junior Mollie Fee had a pair of early kills in Set 2 to set the tone, and Mustangs displayed their firepower in taking the final three sets. Senior Eve Fountain had six kills in the final set.
"I think Millard North played pretty steady one through four," Novotny said. "I don't think their mentality changed, and I think ours during sets 1 and 4 was high and sets 2 and 3 was low. We've been that way before and I'm happy (we) turned around in Set 4 and had some intensity."
Millard North had a record of 16-8 when it was informed by the NSAA that it had to forfeit 14 victories. Last spring, a Mustang role player filled out paperwork to transfer to Omaha Burke for her senior year, and did so by the May 1 deadline. She changed her mind and decided to stay at Millard North.
However, the player's name remained on the NSAA's transfer list, and according to NSAA bylaws, a student-athlete whose name is on the list but doesn't transfer must sit out 90 school days.
The wins were forfeited and Millard North dropped to No. 22 in wild-card points, meaning the Mustangs were going to have their work cut out to get back to state.
Millard North (technically 12-24), as a low seed, reached the Metro Tournament final, and then knocked off Marian and Southwest in back-to-back nights as a No. 4 seed to reach state.
"It's no different than any district that we've won because they've been there before, but just to see them thrive to stand tall when they could have crumbled ... (the players) had no control over what happened to them and they were hearing it from all ends," Millard North coach Lindsay Peterson said. "But what was great with the Metro and our community at Millard North is that they have fought for them, they have protected them and they rallied around them, and because of that, (the players) have felt comfortable.
"I'm so proud of them."
Peterson said it was different players every day making sure the team didn't falter following the NSAA ruling, including the five seniors -- Ruch, Fountain, Izzy Lukens, Lauren Maciejewski and Molly Plahn.
The team took on a "nothing-to-lose-here" mentality, Peterson added.
The road back to state was unusual — having three state-caliber teams in one district. But the destination for Millard North is the same.
"We're pretty confident," said Ruch, who recently returned from a hand injury. "We may not have all the odds on our shoulders, but we're confident that we could do good.
"We love to play volleyball in November, I can tell you that."