38 years later, Fremont volleyball relishes 'pinch me moments' ahead of the state tournament

Nelsen knew a huge key to success would be how the returning upperclassmen meshed with a pair of incoming freshmen that would be needed to contribute. One of those freshmen is the coach’s daughter. Brylee Nelsen has helped ignite the Tigers’ offense from her setter/right-side hitter position, compiling 158 kills to go along with 527 assists. The other is Matthea Dalton, who is second on the team with 228 kills.

“Our girls have really embraced the freshmen,” Nelsen said. “Grace and the others have made it a priority to call the younger girls and make them part of the group.”

Williams, who leads the team in kills with 263, will likely be playing her final career volleyball matches in Lincoln. Back surgery awaits following the season, as the senior has endured some difficult days playing through the pain. But Williams wouldn’t have it any other way.

“At the beginning of the season I told myself my goal was to get to state and I wasn’t going to let my back stop me,” Williams said. “There have been games where my legs have gone completely numb from pain but that wasn’t going to get in my way. My teammates and coaches have been so understanding of what I’m going through, and that has helped in so many ways. Making it to state has been well worth the pain throughout the season.”