38 years later, Fremont volleyball relishes 'pinch me moments' ahead of the state tournament

Fremont volleyball coach Karen Nelsen called them "pinch me moments." Senior outside hitter Grace Williams wondered if it was all a dream.
Dreams turned into reality for Williams and her Tiger teammates. After falling to Omaha Westside in last week’s district final and enduring a few tense moments as other district finals finished, things fell into place as Fremont narrowly snagged the lone wild-card spot over Lincoln Pius X to reach the Class A state volleyball tournament.
The Tigers (22-8) will be making their first appearance at state since 1983. That’s 38 long years of waiting.
“There’s been several, what I call 'pinch me moments' this week,” Nelsen said. "The emails, texts, T-shirt orders. … My husband and I can’t even go on our evening walks without cars honking at us. The support has been amazing.
"Grace (Williams) even said to me, 'Is this all a dream?'"
Nelsen, in her first season, pointed to a slow, progressive transformation in the right direction under former coach Cindy Kostek. Nelsen served as an assistant under Kostek before accepting the head coaching position last April.
“She (Kostek) really helped improve our numbers,” Nelsen said. “She’s a nurturer, while I'm more intense. She gave me a ton of talent, but we both weren’t sure the girls were mentally where they needed to be. Fremont’s had very few winning seasons in volleyball. But we’ve really stressed to the kids to do what we ask as a staff, and they have.”
Nelsen knew a huge key to success would be how the returning upperclassmen meshed with a pair of incoming freshmen that would be needed to contribute. One of those freshmen is the coach’s daughter. Brylee Nelsen has helped ignite the Tigers’ offense from her setter/right-side hitter position, compiling 158 kills to go along with 527 assists. The other is Matthea Dalton, who is second on the team with 228 kills.
“Our girls have really embraced the freshmen,” Nelsen said. “Grace and the others have made it a priority to call the younger girls and make them part of the group.”
Williams, who leads the team in kills with 263, will likely be playing her final career volleyball matches in Lincoln. Back surgery awaits following the season, as the senior has endured some difficult days playing through the pain. But Williams wouldn’t have it any other way.
“At the beginning of the season I told myself my goal was to get to state and I wasn’t going to let my back stop me,” Williams said. “There have been games where my legs have gone completely numb from pain but that wasn’t going to get in my way. My teammates and coaches have been so understanding of what I’m going through, and that has helped in so many ways. Making it to state has been well worth the pain throughout the season.”
Playing with fellow seniors Mya Bolden (164 kills), Ellah Hofer (179 kills) and Elise Estudillo (455 digs) has been a dream come true for Williams.
“I know these girls will have my back long after this season and our high school years are over. This group of seniors, Mya, Ellah and Elise, that I’ve gotten to have this amazing season with have made it all worthwhile.”
The Tigers face a daunting task, as unbeaten, and top-ranked Papillion-La Vista South awaits in Wednesday’s opening round at Pinnacle Bank Arena. But Nelsen said her team won’t be deterred, taking a page from last Friday’s Class A football playoffs as motivation.
“The girls saw Omaha North knock off Millard South,” Nelsen said. “They said, 'Coach, that was a 16 (seed) over a one. We’re only an eight (seed).
"See, it can be done.’”