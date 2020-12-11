 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2021 NCA all-star volleyball match rich in talent, includes all three Husker recruits
View Comments
PREP VOLLEYBALL

2021 NCA all-star volleyball match rich in talent, includes all three Husker recruits

{{featured_button_text}}
Wahoo vs. Waverly, 10.6

Waverly's Whtney Lauenstein (9) attempts a kill in the second set against Wahoo on Oct. 6 at Wahoo.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

The 2021 Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match will no doubt live up to its name next July.

Led by 11 Division I players, an argument could be made that the match will feature the best collection of talent in recent memory. It includes the three in-state Husker recruits — Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein and Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray. All three are Journal Star first-team Super-Staters.

First-team Super-Staters Elle Glock (Wahoo, USC), Allie Gray (Omaha Skutt, Arizona State) and Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista, Creighton) also have accepted invitations to play in the match.

Norris' Molly Ramsey (Kansas State), Lincoln Pius X's Kylen Sealock (South Dakota) and Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (Iowa State) are expected to play, too.

The NCA all-star match is set for 6 p.m. July 27 at Lincoln North Star.

Players: Mary Claire Daubendiek, Omaha Marian; Haley Fleischman, Overton; Rebecca Gebhardt, Lutheran High Northeast; Elle Glock, Wahoo; Rylee Gray, Elkhorn South; Allie Gray, Omaha Skutt; Addison Heidemann, Diller-Odell; Kassidy Hudson, Aurora; Josie Jakubowski, St. Paul; Logan Jeffus, Papillion-La Vista; Ray Joens, Elkhorn; Hannah Keppler, Milford; Cassidy Knust; Aurora; Lindsay Krause, Omaha Skutt; Kalli Kroeker, Norris; Whitney Lauenstein, Waverly; Katy Linder, Pleasanton; Paige Lukasiewicz, St. Paul; Ellie Miller, Omaha Marian; Peyton Neff, North Platte; Lily Novacek, Kearney; Lauren Pick, Wayne; Morgan Ramsey, CWC; Molly Ramsey, Norris; Kylen Sealock, Lincoln Pius X; Kelsie Sears, Wahoo; Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista; Jaycee Widener, Maywood-Hayes Center. Coaches: Jodie Schuller, Alma; Vikki Power. Assistants: Christina Krakicek, Bellevue West; Jodi Craig, Leyton.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Breaking down the action from Semifinal Friday and looking ahead to the finals

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News