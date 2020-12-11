2021 NCA all-star volleyball match rich in talent, includes all three Husker recruits

The 2021 Nebraska Coaches Association all-star volleyball match will no doubt live up to its name next July.

Led by 11 Division I players, an argument could be made that the match will feature the best collection of talent in recent memory. It includes the three in-state Husker recruits — Omaha Skutt's Lindsay Krause, Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein and Elkhorn South's Rylee Gray. All three are Journal Star first-team Super-Staters.

First-team Super-Staters Elle Glock (Wahoo, USC), Allie Gray (Omaha Skutt, Arizona State) and Norah Sis (Papillion-La Vista, Creighton) also have accepted invitations to play in the match.

Norris' Molly Ramsey (Kansas State), Lincoln Pius X's Kylen Sealock (South Dakota) and Diller-Odell's Addison Heidemann (Iowa State) are expected to play, too.

The NCA all-star match is set for 6 p.m. July 27 at Lincoln North Star.