2020 an afterthought for Neumann volleyball as Cavaliers build on big wins early

At 16-13, Bishop Neumann's season ended before Halloween last year.
For the 2021 Cavaliers, who made the 2019 state semifinals, there was no reason to talk about it, nor did they feel the need to use it as verbal motivation. In their minds, they just knew: It wasn't good enough.
"They just didn't like that feeling of losing to teams that we should beat," Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said. "I don't think we necessarily talked about it. I think it was just expected that we don't like that and we're not going to do that again."
Bishop Neumann is back in the Class C-1 mix. At 22-6, the Cavaliers have raced by last year's win total. They have won 15 of 16 matches heading into Tuesday's games against Omaha Concordia and Columbus Lakeview.
Neumann had only one senior last year, so the Cavaliers were expected to have experience and contend for a state tournament spot. But they still had to execute, especially in the ultra-competitive Class C-1.
That was one of the lessons from last year as Neumann had several underclassmen trying to grasp the speed of high school volleyball.
"It's got to be every night, every practice, every play," Sladky said. "We got to go, and I think they've really taken that to heart, and they have a goal in mind."
Neumann has played one of the toughest schedules in the state. Playing in the Centennial Conference will do that. But the Cavaliers also have played Columbus Lakeview (No. 8 in C-1), Guardian Angels Central Catholic (No. 3 in C-2), Mead (No. 2 in D-1), Elkhorn North (No. 4 in B), Elkhorn (No. 5 in B), Norfolk Catholic (No. 5 in C-2) and Sutton (No. 6 in C-2).
Winning many of those games have built a lot of confidence, Sladky.
Confidence kept growing at the Centennial Conference Tournament where Neumann defeated D-1 No.3 Archbishop Bergan and C-1 No. 3 Grand Island Central Catholic before losing to top-ranked Lincoln Lutheran in the final.
"That GICC game, we played such great defense and we served so well and our offense was rolling," Sladky said. "When we play like that, I think we can play with anybody and beat anybody."
Leading a deep and versatile Neumann lineup is senior Kali Jurgensmeier. The 6-foot-1 outside hitter and Omaha recruit has 374 kills this season and can play all six rotations. She recently had back-to-back 32-kill games against Norfolk Catholic and Columbus Scotus.
Sladky called Jurgensmeier a special player.
Fellow senior Lauren Thiele gives the Cavaliers another strong hitting option, and she also helps sophomore Lily Bolden run the team's 6-2 offensive system.
Though much of the roster was returning intact from last year, there were still some kinks to work out, Sladky notes.
At one point in the season, the Cavaliers moved Jurgensmeier and Thiele two rotations apart, instead of side by side, and that has allowed them to keep a top hitter up front when Jurgensmeier rotates to the back.
"That early part of our schedule is so tough and we just play, play, play, it's hard to make any adjustments and you don't have a lot of practice time in there," Sladky said. "When we finally settled in with a lineup, it gives them a little more confidence, they know what their role is, they know who they're playing next to. I think that helped."
