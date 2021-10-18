2020 an afterthought for Neumann volleyball as Cavaliers build on big wins early

At 16-13, Bishop Neumann's season ended before Halloween last year.

For the 2021 Cavaliers, who made the 2019 state semifinals, there was no reason to talk about it, nor did they feel the need to use it as verbal motivation. In their minds, they just knew: It wasn't good enough.

"They just didn't like that feeling of losing to teams that we should beat," Neumann coach Brandi Sladky said. "I don't think we necessarily talked about it. I think it was just expected that we don't like that and we're not going to do that again."

Bishop Neumann is back in the Class C-1 mix. At 22-6, the Cavaliers have raced by last year's win total. They have won 15 of 16 matches heading into Tuesday's games against Omaha Concordia and Columbus Lakeview.

Neumann had only one senior last year, so the Cavaliers were expected to have experience and contend for a state tournament spot. But they still had to execute, especially in the ultra-competitive Class C-1.

That was one of the lessons from last year as Neumann had several underclassmen trying to grasp the speed of high school volleyball.