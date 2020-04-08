Without a season, Southwest track star Thompson shifts her focus to basic training at Air Force Academy

There’s a lot of uncertainty right now with the COVID-19 global pandemic throwing everything out of balance.
But there are two things that Lincoln Southwest senior Katie Thompson knows for sure at this point — there will not be a high school track and field season this spring and that she will report for eight weeks of basic training leading up to her freshman year at the Air Force Academy on June 25.
And that means a total mind shift in terms of physical training. She’s temporarily shelving all the speed and explosiveness training she did during the winter and early spring to get ready for her long jump, triple jump, 100-meter dash and 100 high hurdle events.
Those will continue again in the fall as she starts her college track career for the Falcons as a high hurdler and long jumper.
But right now her focus is transitioning her body to meet the physical rigors of basic training, which means more weightlifting to get stronger and more distance running in place of the short sprints.
“You do a bunch of long runs (at basic training) and that’s totally different than what I train for in track,” Thompson said. “Right now I’m doing more biking than running, and I will use that to eventually transition to longer runs.”
Before the Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) canceled the spring sports season last week, Southwest appeared to be in a strong position to win its third straight Class A girls state track title and the fifth in the past seven years.
The Silver Hawks had returning state champions in junior Kate Dilsaver (100, 200), senior Lindsey Blehm (800) and senior Abbie Squier (shot put). Dilsaver also took third in the 400, Blehm was second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600, and both Dilsaver and Blehm were part of a 1,600 relay team that took second without a senior on the foursome.
Thompson was a strong candidate for gold this season as well after taking second at state last season in the long jump, second in the 100 behind Dilsaver and fourth in the triple jump. She was second in the state season charts in the 100 hurdles coming into the state meet last year, but false started in the preliminaries and failed to medal.
“I think as a team, we would’ve been just fine,” Thompson said. “That’s what makes this so tough, we’re very close as a team and not being able to see each other in the hallways at school and at practice has been hard on all of us.
“I’m pretty confident if we would’ve had a (track) season, I would’ve won a (state) gold medal, maybe two,” she added. “It felt like in the preseason, my sprinting ability was a lot better than last year. The hardest part for me individually is I’ll never know how that would’ve translated into my times.”
Another difficult aspect for Thompson is not being able to compete for first-year head coach Parker Schoen, an assistant to last year’s head coach Brett Schuster, who stepped down to take an administration position this past school year.
“We all wanted to get him (Schoen) off to a great start this season,” Thompson said. “I think he’s a great coach, he’s got a lot of experience. The program is in good hands.”
Thompson chose her appointment to Air Force over a scholarship opportunity at Nebraska.
“I just wanted the military lifestyle and what it will do for me both personally and professionally,” said Thompson, an Academic All-Stater with a 4.4 grade-point average whose career goal is to become a surgeon. “They expect you to meet a high standard in everything you do there, and I thought that challenge would help me grow as a person.”
