Without a season, Southwest track star Thompson shifts her focus to basic training at Air Force Academy

The Silver Hawks had returning state champions in junior Kate Dilsaver (100, 200), senior Lindsey Blehm (800) and senior Abbie Squier (shot put). Dilsaver also took third in the 400, Blehm was second in the 3,200 and fourth in the 1,600, and both Dilsaver and Blehm were part of a 1,600 relay team that took second without a senior on the foursome.

Thompson was a strong candidate for gold this season as well after taking second at state last season in the long jump, second in the 100 behind Dilsaver and fourth in the triple jump. She was second in the state season charts in the 100 hurdles coming into the state meet last year, but false started in the preliminaries and failed to medal.

“I think as a team, we would’ve been just fine,” Thompson said. “That’s what makes this so tough, we’re very close as a team and not being able to see each other in the hallways at school and at practice has been hard on all of us.

“I’m pretty confident if we would’ve had a (track) season, I would’ve won a (state) gold medal, maybe two,” she added. “It felt like in the preseason, my sprinting ability was a lot better than last year. The hardest part for me individually is I’ll never know how that would’ve translated into my times.”