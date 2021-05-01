With track 'role models' graduated, Lincoln Lutheran's Rodencal forges own path with big day at Centennial meet

The wind-aided :14.68 puts Mustard on top of the all-class season charts, while Rodencal is third with her :14.88.

Rodencal and Mustard were neck-and-neck midway through the race when Mustard fell. She got up and still finished second.

“I saw her arm off to my side, and then I saw nothing,” Rodencal said about the 100 hurdle finals against Mustard. “I almost stopped and turned around to see if she was OK because I heard her hit.

“The time she ran in the prelims was insane, and I was excited to go against her in the finals,” Rodencal added. “The wind definitely helped. I love running against competition like that. It’s something I don’t get to do a lot.”

By the time she finished the 300 hurdles into the stiff south wind to cap her day, Rodencal was both exhausted and satisfied.

“I’m totally drained, but it does help when you win. It gives you a shot of adrenaline to keep going,” she said.

Lutheran’s Wyatt Marr was a double gold medalist in the boys shot put (50-8½) and discus (161-9, leads Class C). Marr, a Nebraska-Kearney football and track recruit, unleashed his winning discus throw in his first attempt.