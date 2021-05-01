With track 'role models' graduated, Lincoln Lutheran's Rodencal forges own path with big day at Centennial meet

COLUMBUS — Adrianna Rodencal had a Josie Puelz kind of day at the Centennial Conference track and field championships at Pawnee Park on Saturday.
The Lincoln Lutheran junior won four individual girls gold medals and established personal bests in the long jump (16 feet, 8¾ inches) and the 100-meter high hurdles (14.88 seconds). Rodencal added first-place finishes in the 100 (12:86) and the 300 low hurdles (:49.67) to complete the individual sweep.
Rodencal led the Warriors to a runner-up finish in the girls team race to Hastings St. Cecilia, which held a 100-87 advantage over Lutheran for the crown.
Puelz, now a sophomore women’s pole vaulter at Concordia, was a senior at Lutheran in 2019 when Rodencal was a freshman, and Puelz propelled the Warriors to the Class C state title with state meet gold-medal performances in both hurdle events as well as the pole vault.
“Josie was the one I was always trying to chase after, so this year was a little different not having someone in front of me to chase,” Rodencal said. “Both her and Colton Meyer (a boys standout hurdler at Lutheran in 2019) were great role models for me, and they were always encouraging and motivating me when I was a freshman.”
Rodencal first won the long jump, then collected the 100 hurdles and 100 golds in a matter of five minutes in the hot, windy conditions. While Rodencal took home the gold in the 100 hurdles, Columbus Scotus’ Grace Mustard is the new record holder in the event with the :14.68 she ran in the preliminaries.
The wind-aided :14.68 puts Mustard on top of the all-class season charts, while Rodencal is third with her :14.88.
Rodencal and Mustard were neck-and-neck midway through the race when Mustard fell. She got up and still finished second.
“I saw her arm off to my side, and then I saw nothing,” Rodencal said about the 100 hurdle finals against Mustard. “I almost stopped and turned around to see if she was OK because I heard her hit.
“The time she ran in the prelims was insane, and I was excited to go against her in the finals,” Rodencal added. “The wind definitely helped. I love running against competition like that. It’s something I don’t get to do a lot.”
By the time she finished the 300 hurdles into the stiff south wind to cap her day, Rodencal was both exhausted and satisfied.
“I’m totally drained, but it does help when you win. It gives you a shot of adrenaline to keep going,” she said.
Lutheran’s Wyatt Marr was a double gold medalist in the boys shot put (50-8½) and discus (161-9, leads Class C). Marr, a Nebraska-Kearney football and track recruit, unleashed his winning discus throw in his first attempt.
“It’s good to get one out there like that right away,” said Marr, who had several warm-up throws over 170 feet. “It lets you relax and just go for big throws.”
Archbishop Bergan all-state junior quarterback Koa McIntyre passed on attending the Nebraska spring football game and an unofficial visit to the Huskers to defend his 2019 titles in the boys 100 and 200 with times of :11.15 and :22.18, respectively.