With her biggest tests coming up, Southwest's Dilsaver finds a new gear at track festival

The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the high school spring sports season last year, denying the Southwest girls track team a chance at a third straight state team title. Taking her junior year off also affected Dilsaver’s decision to pursue a college women’s basketball career at Fort Hays State instead of waiting for Division I college track offers that were probably coming this spring.

“I was always leaning toward basketball anyway, but not having track season last spring probably sealed it for me,” Dilsaver said. “I had one more season, but I felt really bad for the seniors last year. We had a chance to win it (the team title) again, and not to get that chance I know hurt them.”

Lincoln Southeast’s Brady Koolen also broke a meet record by clearing 16 feet in the boys pole vault, which puts him in a six-way tie for 10th on the state’s all-time charts. He missed three attempts at 16-8, which would’ve given him the state record.

The Kansas commit went 16-4¾ to finish fourth at the Adidas Indoor Nationals on Feb. 28, the day before high school track practice started in Nebraska, so he was happy to hit the 16-0 barrier again. Koolen, who no-heighted in horrible weather conditions at the Fremont Invitational last Friday, was leading the state charts at 15-7 coming into Tuesday.