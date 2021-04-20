With her biggest tests coming up, Southwest's Dilsaver finds a new gear at track festival

PAPILLION — History keeps repeating itself for Lincoln Southwest senior Kate Dilsaver this spring.
Just like two years ago, Dilsaver won the girls 200-meter dash Tuesday at the fifth annual Nebraska Track & Field Festival, recording a season-best time of 25.40 seconds in the cool, crisp and breezy conditions at Papillion-La Vista South’s Foundation Field.
But this year, Dilsaver added the 100 title as well in a meet-record time of :12.23.
It will be a challenge, however, for Dilsaver, the 2019 Class A 100 and 200 state champion, to keep those titles in her possession this spring. Lincoln High junior Dajaz DeFrand has set the pace in both events this spring with an :11.67 in the 100 (the fastest electronic time in state history) and a :24.52 in the 200 (the third-fastest electronic time in state history).
Dilsaver will compete against DeFrand in her next two meets, the Lincoln Public Schools Championships and the Heartland Athletic Conference meet.
“She’s (DeFrand) put up some incredible times and I’m excited to race her and see where I’m at,” said Dilsaver, who was second in the 400 behind Omaha Marian’s Lauren Houston, who won in :58.38. “I think of myself as a competitor, so hopefully I’ll be able to step my game up and run faster.
“I ran faster today than I have all season, so it’s a step in the right direction,” Dilsaver said. “I just need to keep progressing and see where I end up.”
The COVID-19 pandemic canceled the high school spring sports season last year, denying the Southwest girls track team a chance at a third straight state team title. Taking her junior year off also affected Dilsaver’s decision to pursue a college women’s basketball career at Fort Hays State instead of waiting for Division I college track offers that were probably coming this spring.
“I was always leaning toward basketball anyway, but not having track season last spring probably sealed it for me,” Dilsaver said. “I had one more season, but I felt really bad for the seniors last year. We had a chance to win it (the team title) again, and not to get that chance I know hurt them.”
Lincoln Southeast’s Brady Koolen also broke a meet record by clearing 16 feet in the boys pole vault, which puts him in a six-way tie for 10th on the state’s all-time charts. He missed three attempts at 16-8, which would’ve given him the state record.
The Kansas commit went 16-4¾ to finish fourth at the Adidas Indoor Nationals on Feb. 28, the day before high school track practice started in Nebraska, so he was happy to hit the 16-0 barrier again. Koolen, who no-heighted in horrible weather conditions at the Fremont Invitational last Friday, was leading the state charts at 15-7 coming into Tuesday.
“It’s a huge confidence booster (to go 16 feet),” said Koolen, who will compete again Thursday at the Harold Scott Invitational. “I’ve been feeling a lot of pressure to meet people’s expectations. People ask me every meet if I’m going to break the state record today, so getting back out there to what people expect takes a load off my back.”
Koolen cramped in his calf during his first attempt at 16-8, the sign it had been a long day during what he called “a glorified workout day.” He entered the competition at 14-0, had two misses at 14-6, another miss at 15 and two more at 16-0 before making the height on the third attempt.
“It was a lot of jumps, but I needed it,” Koolen said. “I needed repetition on my eight-step, my long run, so I was glad I was able to do that.”
Other Lincoln area boys winners were Freeman’s Holden Ruse in the 800 (1:58.55), Southwest’s Drew Snyder in the 3,200 (9:25.70), Aquinas’ Payton Davis in the 1,600 (4:24.60) and Aquinas’ Jake Witter in the 300 intermediate hurdles (:40.33).
Other area girls to bring home gold medals were Southwest’s Brianna Rinn in the 800 (2:19.86), Whitney Lauenstein of Waverly in the 300 hurdles (:45.60, fastest in the state this spring) and Southwest’s Jaida Rowe in the 100 hurdles (:15.18).